Highway Boost: J&K, Ladakh Get ₹28,000 Cr Projects Since 2021

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has reported major progress in highway construction and upgradation across Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh, with projects worth nearly ₹28,000 crore sanctioned over the past four years.

In a written reply to a question by Dr. M. K. Vishnu Prasad, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari said that Jammu and Kashmir accounted for the bulk of the projects during this period.

Between 2021-22 and 2024-25, a total of 43 projects were approved in J&K, covering about 653 kilometres of road length at a cumulative cost of over ₹27,800 crore. The year 2021-22 witnessed the highest approvals, with 15 projects covering 197 km sanctioned at a cost of ₹14,235 crore.

Another 15 projects were cleared in 2022-23, adding 248 km of National Highway (NH) length at a cost of ₹9,538 crore. The pace slowed in 2023-24, with eight projects covering 179 km at an estimated cost of ₹2,774 crore. In the current financial year (up to August 2024), five more projects have been sanctioned, covering 29 km at a cost of ₹1,262 crore.

Gadkari highlighted that these developments are aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, ensuring phased and prioritised execution based on connectivity needs and strategic requirements.

In Ladakh, progress has been more modest, attributed largely to the region's difficult terrain, ecological sensitivities, and limited working season. Only two projects have been sanctioned in the last four years. The first, in 2021-22, involved 27 km of highway development at a cost of ₹426 crore. After a two-year gap, another project was cleared in 2024-25, adding 11 km at a cost of ₹29 crore.

Although limited in scale, the Ministry stressed that the sanctioned works in Ladakh hold significant strategic importance, improving mobility for both civilians and defence personnel, while also enhancing access to remote areas.

“National Highway development is a continuous process, taken up on the basis of traffic density, road condition, connectivity needs, and strategic priorities,” the Minister said. He added that pending proposals are under review and will be considered in line with the Gati Shakti framework.