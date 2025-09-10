Ka Hang Wong
Ka Hang Wong is a PhD candidate at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) under the supervision of Associate Professor Chongyi Feng. His PhD thesis provides a historical analysis of BN(O) status and how it evolved from being a token of British nationality into a tool of political resistance against a totalitarian party-state's assault on Hong Kong. Drawing on the Tibetan historical experience, the thesis suggests that the British government could address its unfulfilled promise of universal suffrage for Hongkongers by supporting an elected parliament-in-exile and granting land as a self-governing Crown Dependency.
Ka Hang is the author of the article From Mass Protests To National Security: A Critical Analysis Of Carrie Lam's Political Responses During The 2019 Hong Kong Protests (2024), published in Journal of Postcolonial Linguistics. He is a contributor to e-International Relations on topics related to Hong Kong, including Why Britain Should Back a Hong Kong Government-in-Exile (2025); Joshua Wong and Hong Kong's Right to Self Determination (2025); and A Passport to Power: June 4th and the Making of Hong Kong's Loyalist Class (2025).Experience
-
–present
PhD candidate, University of Technology Sydney
-
2020
University of Technology Sydney, Applied Linguistics and TESOL
