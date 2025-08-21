Transparency Register To Be Launched By Sept 1 NACP Head

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Head Viktor Pavlushchyk in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to Pavlushchyk, all technical tasks for launching the register have already been completed. Now, the system is being tested.

“As soon as the testing is complete and the information protection system is implemented, we are planning to launch the Transparency Register before September 1, 2025, as stipulated by law. Lobbying is when people or organizations try to influence the government to adopt the laws or decisions they need. This process must be transparent, as it is one of the important elements of preventing corruption,” Pavlushchyk explained.

In his words, the Transparency Register is an important tool for ensuring the functioning of the lobbying industry. Individuals and legal entities who want to engage in legal lobbying activities will be able to register on the portal and start working immediately.

“At the same time, the law on lobbying determines a number of restrictions on the right to be a lobbyist. For example, this applies to current officials, citizens or residents of the aggressor country, or sanctioned individuals, as well as those who have an outstanding or unexpunged criminal conviction,” Pavlushchyk noted.

He also mentioned that creating the Transparency Register was part of the recommendations to Ukraine from European partners to prevent corruption at the political level.

“Open honest lobbying activities by lobbying entities will allow society to see open information and understand that the risks of political corruption in the country are decreasing,” Pavlushchyk stressed.

A reminder that, on February 23, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed as a whole draft bill No. 10337 on virtuous lobbying. The document defines the principles of lobbying, the legal status of the lobbying entity, clarifies the requirements for the lobbying agreement, and issues related to the creation of the Transparency Register as an information and communication system that will ensure the collection, accumulation, protection, accounting, display, processing, and provision of information about lobbying entities and their records.