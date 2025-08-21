US Chamber Of Commerce On Mukachevo Attack: Russia Not Seeking Peace As It Attacks American Interests
"Russia continues to destroy and humiliate U.S. businesses in Ukraine, targeting companies that invest and trade on the U.S. stock markets," Hunder said.
He stressed that Russia is not seeking peace; it is attacking American interests and values.
"We are calling on President Donald Trump to stand with American business in Ukraine. Stand with the values that built America. Show Putin that the United States protects its own," Hunder said.Read also: Injury toll from Russian missile strike on Mukachevo rises to 19
He also noted that, luckily, no employees were killed in the missile strike due to the company observing stringent safety measures.
On August 21, at around 04:40, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on a plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, causing a fire. Prosecutors reported that the attack involved two Kalibr cruise missiles, and it took approximately 14 hours to contain the blaze.
