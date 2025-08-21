Italy Doubles Crude Oil Imports From Azerbaijan In 7M2025
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of $824 million, or 22.9 percent, in value and 2.75 million tons, or 48.6 percent, in volume compared to the same period in 2024, when exports to Italy amounted to $3.6 billion and 5.67 million tons.
Italy hit the jackpot as Azerbaijan's prime spot for crude oil exports during this stretch.
In aggregate, Azerbaijan executed international commerce amounting to $28.8 billion, reflecting a growth trajectory of 7.25 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding year. The exportation metrics registered at $15.2 billion, juxtaposed against importation figures aggregating to $13.6 billion. The yearly export figures contracted by 5.4 percent, juxtaposed with a substantial 26.1 percent escalation in imports, culminating in a favorable trade balance of $1.6 billion, which represents a contraction of 3.3 times relative to the preceding fiscal year.
