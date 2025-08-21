Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Doubles Crude Oil Imports From Azerbaijan In 7M2025

2025-08-21 10:05:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ Azerbaijan exported $4.42 billion worth of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Italy, totaling 8.43 million tons from January through July 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of $824 million, or 22.9 percent, in value and 2.75 million tons, or 48.6 percent, in volume compared to the same period in 2024, when exports to Italy amounted to $3.6 billion and 5.67 million tons.

Italy hit the jackpot as Azerbaijan's prime spot for crude oil exports during this stretch.

In aggregate, Azerbaijan executed international commerce amounting to $28.8 billion, reflecting a growth trajectory of 7.25 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding year. The exportation metrics registered at $15.2 billion, juxtaposed against importation figures aggregating to $13.6 billion. The yearly export figures contracted by 5.4 percent, juxtaposed with a substantial 26.1 percent escalation in imports, culminating in a favorable trade balance of $1.6 billion, which represents a contraction of 3.3 times relative to the preceding fiscal year.

