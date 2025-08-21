H&M UNVEILS NEW FLAGSHIP STORE AT THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET IN LOS ANGELES
"H&M's debut at The Original Farmers Market marks an exciting milestone in our Los Angeles expansion, serving as the first of several new store openings planned throughout the year," said Michael Beaumont, Head of Expansion for H&M Americas. "This flagship location introduces an elevated shopping experience - designed to complement H&M's strong fashion assortment and create a more inspirational environment for customers."
Behind the scenes, the smart store operates on RFID-enabled systems, ensuring precise stock accuracy and enabling quick item location within the store. This technology also supports faster, more efficient replenishment from the stockroom to the sales floor. For added convenience, customers can choose in-store pickup for online orders - a time-saving option ideal for those on the go. Mobile checkout will also be available, empowering employees to assist customers seamlessly.
On opening day, the first 150 shoppers in line received an H&M gift card valued between $15 and $200. Loyalty members also received several locally inspired giveaways, including a custom limited-edition bag designed by LA artist Alec Egan, along with exclusive treats from beloved food and beverage partners with strong local roots. Figure 8 Tea, located at The Original Farmers Market, served boba tea at a special pop-up stand in front of H&M, offering two flavors: Strawberry Matcha Latte and Summer Mango Oolong. Inside the store, Wanderlust Creamery served a custom Honeycomb and Malt ice cream created exclusively for H&M and Levain Bakery sampled their signature cookies.
This opening reflects H&M's continued investment in the Los Angeles market, building on the momentum of their recent H&M&LA Festival - a celebration of the brand's S/S 2025 collection which featured performances by Doechii, Robyn, PinkPantheress, and more, alongside an ongoing LA-focused marketing campaign starring Julez Smith, Amelia Gray, Tue Nguyen, and others. Following the launch at The Original Farmers Market, H&M will further expand its presence in the LA area this fall with new stores at Beverly Center, Brea Mall, and - for the first time - in Beverly Hills, with a location at 370 North Beverly Drive. Next month, H&M will also unveil a new flagship store at BLVD in Las Vegas.
Link to Images: HERE
Photo Credit: Getty for H&M
Contact:
E-mail: [email protected]
ABOUT H&M
Founded in 1947, H&M is committed to making fashion accessible to all through its business idea: fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. H&M offers a broad range of styles for different personalities, preferences, body types, ages, identities, occasions and cultures. The H&M brand also includes H&M HOME, H&M Move and H&M Beauty. Customers can express themselves through the brand's diverse, fashionable and current assortment, which includes everything from unique designer collaborations and functional sportswear to affordable wardrobe essentials, beauty products and accessories.
ABOUT THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET
The Original Farmers Market has been Los Angeles' favorite gathering place since 1934. With close to 90 grocers, retailers, and restaurants-as well as year-round activities for the whole family-the Farmers Market is a beloved place for locals and one of the top tourist destinations in Los Angeles. For more information, visit . Follow the Farmers Market on Instagram and facebook @farmersmarketla.
SOURCE H&M
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment