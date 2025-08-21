H&M UNVEILS NEW FLAGSHIP STORE AT THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET IN LOS ANGELES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To celebrate the new store, H&M hosted a grand opening event featuring a special ribbon cutting ceremony with Paris Hilton who wore new H&M pre-fall arrivals – a long-sleeve lace blouse and grommet-detailed black skirt paired with H&M accessories. The new flagship store introduces a more curated customer journey with upgraded interiors and enhanced service features designed to create a seamless and inspirational shopping experience - each element working together to create a gallery-like atmosphere where every room, window, and display tells a unique fashion narrative. Interior upgrades include translucent display walls, fluted stucco surfaces that bring texture and warmth, and modular fixtures that empower the brand to showcase multiple fashion narratives simultaneously. At this location, fashion lovers will have the opportunity to shop special collections such as H&M Studio, designer collaborations, and more.

"H&M's debut at The Original Farmers Market marks an exciting milestone in our Los Angeles expansion, serving as the first of several new store openings planned throughout the year," said Michael Beaumont, Head of Expansion for H&M Americas. "This flagship location introduces an elevated shopping experience - designed to complement H&M's strong fashion assortment and create a more inspirational environment for customers."

Behind the scenes, the smart store operates on RFID-enabled systems, ensuring precise stock accuracy and enabling quick item location within the store. This technology also supports faster, more efficient replenishment from the stockroom to the sales floor. For added convenience, customers can choose in-store pickup for online orders - a time-saving option ideal for those on the go. Mobile checkout will also be available, empowering employees to assist customers seamlessly.

On opening day, the first 150 shoppers in line received an H&M gift card valued between $15 and $200. Loyalty members also received several locally inspired giveaways, including a custom limited-edition bag designed by LA artist Alec Egan, along with exclusive treats from beloved food and beverage partners with strong local roots. Figure 8 Tea, located at The Original Farmers Market, served boba tea at a special pop-up stand in front of H&M, offering two flavors: Strawberry Matcha Latte and Summer Mango Oolong. Inside the store, Wanderlust Creamery served a custom Honeycomb and Malt ice cream created exclusively for H&M and Levain Bakery sampled their signature cookies.

This opening reflects H&M's continued investment in the Los Angeles market, building on the momentum of their recent H&M&LA Festival - a celebration of the brand's S/S 2025 collection which featured performances by Doechii, Robyn, PinkPantheress, and more, alongside an ongoing LA-focused marketing campaign starring Julez Smith, Amelia Gray, Tue Nguyen, and others. Following the launch at The Original Farmers Market, H&M will further expand its presence in the LA area this fall with new stores at Beverly Center, Brea Mall, and - for the first time - in Beverly Hills, with a location at 370 North Beverly Drive. Next month, H&M will also unveil a new flagship store at BLVD in Las Vegas.

