PM Modi To Visit Bihar, West Bengal Today
PM Modi will begin his visit with a major event in Gaya, Bihar, where he will launch and lay the foundation for projects amounting to approximately Rs 13,000 crore.
The Prime Minister will flag off two key trains, the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma, aiming to enhance railway connectivity, ease passenger travel, and promote religious tourism in the region.
He will also hand over keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and PMAY-Urban, furthering the government's commitment to affordable housing for all.
In a landmark move to boost infrastructure, PM Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Aunta–Simaria six-lane bridge over the Ganga River in Begusarai district. The Rs 1,870 crore project includes an 8.15 km stretch on NH-31 and a 1.86 km long six-lane bridge constructed parallel to the old Rajendra Setu.
The bridge will significantly improve connectivity between Mokama (in Patna district) and Begusarai, cutting down detours for heavy vehicles by over 100 kilometers.
Later in the day, PM Modi will reach Kolkata, where he will inaugurate metro services on the newly constructed sections around 4:15 p.m., he will flag off the trains and personally undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Biman Bandar and back.
PM Modi will also inaugurate a new subway at Howrah Metro Station, aimed at easing pedestrian movement and transit.
Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway in Howrah, a Rs 1,200 crore project that will enhance connectivity between Howrah, Kolkata, and the surrounding rural areas.
