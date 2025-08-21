Quid Miner Launches New Contract, Easily Mining, Earn 1,000 XRP Daily
Regulation Strengthens Market Confidence
Global policies are shaping a more transparent industry. The US has advanced the CLARITY Act and GENIUS Act, while the EU enforces MiCA, its first comprehensive crypto framework. Pakistan has also launched its Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) to license crypto operations. Together, these measures signal growing confidence in digital assets.
Market Highlights
Bitcoin recently surged past $124,000, buoyed by Fed easing expectations and institutional demand. Analysts see potential toward $150,000 before the next correction. XRP has also rallied nearly 40%, supported by ETF hopes and its adoption in cross-border payments by over 100 banks worldwide.
Quid Miner: Simple, Secure, and Profitable
Quid Miner's AI-powered mining engine automatically directs hash power to the most profitable coins, supporting BTC, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BCH, and USDT. Users can start with no hardware or technical skills.
Quid Miner Key Advantages
1 Mining: Smart algorithms automatically adjust across coins and pools for higher efficiency.
2 Security: Backed by McAfee® and Cloudflare® to safeguard assets and ensure reliable uptime.
3 Access: Mine BTC, DOGE, XRP, LTC, and other top cryptocurrencies.
4 Rewards: $15 welcome credit for new accounts, plus referral incentives.
5 Dashboard: Full control via iOS and Android apps.
Start Mobile Cloud Mining in 3 Simple Steps
1.Sign Up - Register with your email, activate your $15 free plan, and begin earning daily rewards instantly.
2 Your Dashboard - Track performance and manage mining directly from your phone.
3 a Contract - Choose from flexible plans that fit different budgets and goals.
Sample Mining Plans
BTC Trial Plan: $100 | 2 days | $4/day | Total: $108
DOGE/LTC (Goldshell LT6): $500 | 6 days | $6/day | Total: $536
BTC (WhatsMiner M60S): $3,000 | 15 days | $39.6/day | Total: $3,594
BTC (Avalon A1566): $5,500 | 22 days | $77/day | Total: $7,194
DOGE/LTC (Antminer L7): $8,000 | 27 days | $122.4/day | Total: $11,304
(Returns depend on contract type, duration, and hash power. More options available at )
Built for a Sustainable Future
Operating globally since 2018, Quid Miner leverages renewable energy, advanced cooling, and 24/7 monitoring to ensure compliance, security, and efficiency.
Conclusion
As regulation matures and crypto leaders like Bitcoin and XRP gain traction, Quid Miner provides investors with a secure, mobile gateway to daily passive income-without the risks of trading or hardware mining.
Email: [email protected]
Official Website:
APP download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or Apple
Download the Quid Miner app, claim your $15 bonus, and start earning crypto today.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment