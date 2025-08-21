Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chennai Weather: IMD Predicts Rains, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Tamil Nadu Today, THESE Areas On Alert

2025-08-21 09:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening in some parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, August 22.

The IMD issued an 'orange' alert, predicting moderate rainfall in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore areas early Friday (from 4:30 am to 7:30 am).

Several other parts of Tamil Nadu - except Erode, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Karur, Thiruchilapalli, Ranipetta,, Namakkal, Perambalur - are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

According to Chennai Regional meteorological centre, "4-5 cm rain [was] recorded at Nungambakkam GCC, Adyar GCC, Raja Annamalaipuram GCC, Vadapalani GCC so far since 5 am."

