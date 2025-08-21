Chennai Weather: IMD Predicts Rains, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Tamil Nadu Today, THESE Areas On Alert
The IMD issued an 'orange' alert, predicting moderate rainfall in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore areas early Friday (from 4:30 am to 7:30 am).
Several other parts of Tamil Nadu - except Erode, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Karur, Thiruchilapalli, Ranipetta,, Namakkal, Perambalur - are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.
According to Chennai Regional meteorological centre, "4-5 cm rain [was] recorded at Nungambakkam GCC, Adyar GCC, Raja Annamalaipuram GCC, Vadapalani GCC so far since 5 am."
