4 WWE Legends Fans Could See Returning For One Last Unforgettable Run In The Ring

Several WWE legends might still have one last run left. Here are four big names fans could see back in action soon.

The former three-time Divas Champion has been the subject of heavy speculation recently. WWE uploading multiple clips of AJ Lee on its social media platforms has only added fuel to the fire. Her retirement in 2015 came after a serious cervical spine injury, but that hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from hoping.

The return of her husband CM Punk in 2023 after nearly a decade away has inspired even more optimism. If Punk could come back, AJ Lee could too. A surprise appearance would not only thrill fans but also bring closure to one of the most popular stars of her generation.

Matt and Jeff Hardy, the legendary tag team, continue to command attention. They are currently signed with TNA, but their recent appearance in NXT proved that WWE's relationship with the promotion opens doors. The Hardy Boyz successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer and Axiom earlier this year.

With a six-time WWE tag team reign and multiple accolades across promotions, the brothers are natural candidates for a final stint on the main roster. A farewell match at WrestleMania would provide the grand send-off they deserve.

The Boogeyman was once one of the most terrifying figures in WWE, known for his bizarre antics and worm-filled entrances. His last major appearance came during RAW Legends Night in 2021, when he helped R-Truth capture the 24/7 Championship.

The 60-year-old has not hidden his desire to return. On X, he directly called out Triple H, saying:“Put me in the game Triple H..#.WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN.” With a Legends contract already in place, WWE could easily bring him back. A Halloween appearance would also fit his character's aura.

The Texas Rattlesnake last competed inside the ring at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Though retired since 2003, Austin never officially had a traditional retirement match. His special cameo at WrestleMania 41 was more of an address to the WWE Universe than an actual fight.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Austin has hinted that he still has another match left in him. Considering Goldberg has enjoyed his retirement spotlight, fans believe Stone Cold deserves the same chance to close out his career inside the squared circle.