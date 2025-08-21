403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3245252 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses Kuwait's profound concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan.
3245348 CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirms support to the initiatives of Saudi Arabia to resolve the Palestine question on the basis of the two-state solution.
3245360 RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia strongly denounces the bombing of WFP aid convoy in western Sudan.
3245310 GAZA -- At least 70 Palestinians are killed and 356 others injured in new wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip over the past 24.
3245271 RAMALLAH -- Ten Palestinians are killed and several others injured in Israeli occupation attacks on central and southern Gaza.
3245330 LONDON -- The UK Foreign Office summons Israeli occupation ambassador in protest at new plan for Jewish settlement expansion in east Jerusalem.
3245240 WASHINGTON -- Navy fighter jet F/A-18E crashes off Virginia during a routine training mission. (end)
gb
3245348 CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirms support to the initiatives of Saudi Arabia to resolve the Palestine question on the basis of the two-state solution.
3245360 RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia strongly denounces the bombing of WFP aid convoy in western Sudan.
3245310 GAZA -- At least 70 Palestinians are killed and 356 others injured in new wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip over the past 24.
3245271 RAMALLAH -- Ten Palestinians are killed and several others injured in Israeli occupation attacks on central and southern Gaza.
3245330 LONDON -- The UK Foreign Office summons Israeli occupation ambassador in protest at new plan for Jewish settlement expansion in east Jerusalem.
3245240 WASHINGTON -- Navy fighter jet F/A-18E crashes off Virginia during a routine training mission. (end)
gb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment