Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-08-21 08:09:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3245252 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses Kuwait's profound concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan.
3245348 CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirms support to the initiatives of Saudi Arabia to resolve the Palestine question on the basis of the two-state solution.
3245360 RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia strongly denounces the bombing of WFP aid convoy in western Sudan.
3245310 GAZA -- At least 70 Palestinians are killed and 356 others injured in new wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip over the past 24.
3245271 RAMALLAH -- Ten Palestinians are killed and several others injured in Israeli occupation attacks on central and southern Gaza.
3245330 LONDON -- The UK Foreign Office summons Israeli occupation ambassador in protest at new plan for Jewish settlement expansion in east Jerusalem.
3245240 WASHINGTON -- Navy fighter jet F/A-18E crashes off Virginia during a routine training mission. (end)
