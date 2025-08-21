Cataract Surgery Devices Market To Grow At A CAGR Of ~5.50% By 2032, Driven By Aging Populations And Technological Advancements Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cataract Surgery Devices Market"The cataract surgery devices market is steadily growing due to the rising prevalence of cataracts, the leading cause of global blindness, and increased use of advanced surgical techniques. According to WHO, cataracts cause nearly 51% of blindness worldwide, mainly affecting aging populations. Longer life expectancy and improved healthcare in emerging markets are driving demand for effective and affordable cataract surgery solutions.

Technological innovations such as femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS), premium intraocular lenses (IOLs), and micro-incision surgical systems are transforming the standard of care by offering greater precision, reduced recovery times, and improved patient outcomes. Additionally, the growing focus on outpatient surgical centers and ambulatory care is expanding access to cataract procedures, further driving device adoption.

The integration of digital technologies, including AI-powered diagnostic tools and image-guided surgery systems, is also reshaping the market by enhancing surgical accuracy and streamlining workflows. Leading manufacturers are investing heavily in next-generation IOLs, such as extended depth-of-focus and multifocal lenses, to address unmet needs in vision restoration.

As a result, the cataract surgery devices market is projected to sustain strong growth through 2032, supported by favorable demographics, healthcare spending, and continuous R&D investments.

Key Takeaways from the Cataract Surgery Devices Market Report

. The cataract surgery devices market was valued at USD 7.73 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% , reaching USD 10.66 billion by 2032.

. As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Cataract Surgery Devices market during the forecast period.

. Notable cataract surgery device companies such as Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., ZEISS Group, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Abbott Laboratories, HOYA Corporation, Aurolab, Hanita Lenses Ltd, Topcon Corporation, STAAR SURGICAL, Bohus BioTech AB, Eyekon Medical, CIMA Technology Inc., Medisonic Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Opthalmika Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Essilor International, Oertli Instrumente AG, and several others are currently operating in the cataract surgery devices market.

. In May 2025, Atia Vision, a Shifamed portfolio company, received FDA IDE approval to begin a feasibility study of its OmniVu Lens System-an innovative intraocular lens aimed at restoring dynamic vision after cataract surgery, surpassing current presbyopia-correcting lenses.

. In July 2024, Oertli Instrumente AG announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the Faros anterior cataract surgery system. It is a high-performance surgical platform designed for cataract, vitreoretinal, and glaucoma procedures. Its advanced fluid and vacuum control capabilities provide advanced precision, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to varying cataract hardness levels.

. In June 2024, Alcon received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for UNITY® Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) and UNITY® Cataract System (CS). This system is developed to offer enhanced precision for vitreoretinal procedures in cataract surgery.

Cataract Surgery Devices Overview

Cataract surgery devices are used to remove the eye's cloudy natural lens and replace it with an artificial intraocular lens (IOL). Key devices include phacoemulsification systems, femtosecond lasers, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs), and surgical instruments. These tools enable precise, minimally invasive procedures with improved visual outcomes. Technological advancements, such as premium IOLs and image-guided systems, are enhancing surgical accuracy and patient satisfaction.

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Insights

North America is projected to lead the cataract surgery devices market in 2023, driven by a growing aging population, rising prevalence of cataracts, and increasing risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. According to CDC data (May 2024), over 20.5 million Americans aged 40 and above had cataracts in 2022, a number expected to rise, while Canada reported one in three individuals classified as obese, a known cataract risk factor. This rising burden is fueling demand for advanced surgical solutions. Companies like Johnson & Johnson MedTech and Alcon Canada are actively expanding treatment options with FDA-approved and newly launched intraocular lenses, supporting the region's strong market growth through technological innovation and increasing patient needs.

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Dynamics

The cataract surgery devices market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rising global prevalence of cataracts and vision impairment. According to WHO (2023), over 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from near or distance vision loss, with over 516,000 cataract surgeries performed in England alone in 2023. Aging remains the leading risk factor, as more than 50% of individuals aged 80+ in the U.S. had cataracts or underwent surgery, according to NIH data. With the global population aged 60+ expected to double by 2050, the demand for cataract procedures and surgical devices is set to increase. Additionally, lifestyle-related conditions like diabetes, which affected 537 million adults in 2021 and is projected to reach 783 million by 2045 (IDF, 2023), further contribute to cataract development. In response, companies like Alcon are innovating devices like the AcrySof® IQ Vivity IOL to improve visual outcomes. However, challenges such as surgical complications and limited device access in developing regions may slightly restrain market growth.

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Cataract Surgery Devices Market CAGR: ~5.50%

Key Cataract Surgery Devices Companies: Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., ZEISS Group, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Abbott Laboratories, HOYA Corporation, Aurolab, Hanita Lenses Ltd, Topcon Corporation, STAAR SURGICAL, Bohus BioTech AB, Eyekon Medical, CIMA Technology Inc., Medisonic Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Ophthalmika Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd., Essilor International, Oertli Instrumente AG, and others.

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Phacoemulsification Systems, Femtosecond Lasers, Intraocular Lenses, Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices, and others.

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Specialty Clinics.

Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

