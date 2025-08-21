Experia Moving Expands Premium Moving Services To Greenwich, CT With Elite Team And VIP Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)



"At Experia Moving, we believe every move deserves precision, care, and a luxury-level experience. Greenwich families and businesses deserve nothing less.” - Nikola Radunovich, Founder of Experia Moving"Experia Moving, known for elite relocation services in NYC, is now serving Greenwich, CT. With professionally trained crews, premium packing materials, and live truck tracking, Experia brings a VIP moving experience to families and businesses in Fairfield County.

Greenwich, CT - Aug 21, 2025 - Experia Moving, a trusted name in luxury relocation services in New York City, is proud to announce the expansion of its elite moving solutions to Greenwich, Connecticut . Known for professionalism, precision, and a VIP approach to moving, Experia Moving is bringing its signature service to families and businesses throughout Fairfield County.

Founded by industry veteran Nikola Radunovich , Experia Moving has built a reputation for exceeding expectations in one of the most competitive moving markets in the United States. What sets the company apart is its Movers Academy , a proprietary training system that prepares every team member for excellence. Within the academy, foremen undergo leadership education, while drivers must pass a comprehensive road test to comply with Department of Transportation standards . Movers are also trained to wrap and protect furniture with heavy-duty blankets, corner protectors, and durable packing supplies -standards that are especially critical for long-distance relocations.

Technology plays a central role in ensuring a seamless customer experience. Foremen are trained to use tablets for electronic contracts and bills of lading , streamlining paperwork while improving accuracy. In addition, Experia provides clients with a real-time tracking system , allowing them to monitor their truck location, see when the crew is on the way, and stay updated throughout the move. This level of transparency has helped the company establish itself as one of the most innovative moving providers in the region.

“Moving should not feel stressful or uncertain-it should feel seamless,” said Nikola Radunovich, founder of Experia Moving .“Our mission is not just to move people's belongings, but to deliver a hospitality-level service that creates raving fans and repeat customers. A successful move is about trust, communication, and care as much as it is about transportation.”

The company specializes in a wide range of services including residential moves, corporate relocations, and specialty moving for high-value items such as fine furniture, Peloton equipment, and delicate antiques. Every relocation, whether across town or cross-country, is handled with the same dedication to professionalism, safety, and customer satisfaction.

With its new presence in Greenwich, CT , Experia Moving is proud to extend its standard of excellence to Fairfield County residents and businesses. The company's expansion marks an important milestone in its mission to redefine moving, combining rigorous training, advanced technology, and a customer-first philosophy

For more information about Experia Moving's Greenwich, CT services, visit or call 917-426-8177 .