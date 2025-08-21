Spasticity Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies
DelveInsight's,“ Spasticity Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Spasticity pipeline landscape. It covers the Spasticity pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Spasticity pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Spasticity Pipeline Report
On 20 August 2025, Celgene conducted a study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of BMS-986368 in participants with Multiple Sclerosis Spasticity.
On 03 August 2025, Ipsen announced a study is to assess the safety and efficacy of increasing doses of IPN10200 with the aim to evaluate the Pharmacodynamics (PD) profile of IPN10200 and to establish the total IPN10200 doses(s) that offer the best efficacy/safety profile when used for the treatment of Adult upper limb (AUL) spasticity.
DelveInsight's Spasticity pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline therapies for Spasticity treatment.
The leading Spasticity Companies such as Motric Bio, Ipsen, Saol Therapeutics Inc, Elpida Therapeutics SPC, Celgene, Tris Pharma, Inc . and others.
Promising Spasticity Pipeline Therapies such as IPN10200, SL-1002, Botulinum toxin type A, SPARC0921, Tizanidine, Moxifloxacin, Baclofen, CORETOX®, BOTOX® and others.
Spasticity Emerging Drugs Profile
MTR-601: Motric Bio
MTR-601, represents a potential first-in-class antispastic therapy with a unique mechanism of action that directly targets the contractile protein – myosin 2 – in fast-twitch skeletal muscle. As an oral, selective inhibitor, MTR-601 is designed to offer a non-invasive approach for the treatment of cervical dystonia, targeting fast-twitch muscle fibers with the potential to decrease stiffness and potentially improve physical function. MTR-601 on a robust body of preclinical data that demonstrates initial activity in selectively relaxing fast-twitch skeletal muscle subtypes. In a preclinical model, MTR-601 was also shown to improve gait function in spastic cerebral palsy. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Spasticity.
IPN10200: Ipsen
IPN10200 is a long‐acting botulinum neurotoxin candidate developed by Ipsen for the treatment of upper limb spasticity. Engineered for extended duration of effect, it aims to provide sustained relief from muscle hyperactivity by inhibiting acetylcholine release at neuromuscular junctions. As a targeted neurotoxin therapy, IPN10200 is designed to reduce muscle tone more consistently over time, potentially reducing injection frequency and improving patient convenience. Its development reflects Ipsen's strategic focus on neuroscience and its commitment to advancing innovative therapeutic options in spasticity management. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Spasticity.
The Spasticity Pipeline Report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Spasticity with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Spasticity Treatment.
Spasticity Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Spasticity Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Spasticity market.
Spasticity Companies
Motric Bio, Ipsen, Saol Therapeutics Inc, Elpida Therapeutics SPC, Celgene, Tris Pharma, Inc . and others.
Spasticity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Spasticity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Scope of the Spasticity Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Spasticity Companies- Motric Bio, Ipsen, Saol Therapeutics Inc, Elpida Therapeutics SPC, Celgene, Tris Pharma, Inc . and others.
Spasticity Pipeline Therapies- IPN10200, SL-1002, Botulinum toxin type A, SPARC0921, Tizanidine, Moxifloxacin, Baclofen, CORETOX®, BOTOX® and others.
Spasticity Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Spasticity Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Spasticity: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Spasticity– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Drug Name: Company Name Mid Stage Products (Phase II) MTR-601: Motric Bio Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) IPN10200: Ipsen Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug Name: Company Name Inactive Products Spasticity Key Companies Spasticity Key Products Spasticity- Unmet Needs Spasticity- Market Drivers and Barriers Spasticity- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Spasticity Analyst Views Spasticity Key Companies Appendix
