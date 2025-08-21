Mild Cognitive Impairment Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies Working, Delveinsight Alzheon Inc., Aribio Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Agenebio, Inc., Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Taurx

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Mild Cognitive Impairment market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Mild Cognitive Impairment market size from 2020 to 2034.

Emerging therapies for Mild Cognitive Impairment, including LEQEMBI (lecanemab), KISUNLA (donanemab), and others, are anticipated to drive growth in the Mild Cognitive Impairment market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Mild Cognitive Impairment - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” that delivers an in-depth understanding of the Mild Cognitive Impairment, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Mild Cognitive Impairment market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Report:



In 2023, the Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at about USD 2.83 billion, with steady growth anticipated through 2034. The United States accounted for the largest share, generating nearly USD 1.47 billion in 2023, a figure expected to rise further over the forecast period.

DelveInsight estimates that in 2023, the U.S. had approximately 1.21 million diagnosed cases of Parkinson's disease. Within Europe, Germany reported the highest number of Alzheimer's cases at around 1.49 million, followed by France with 1.17 million, while the UK had the lowest prevalence at 620,000. Germany also led the EU4 and the UK in diagnosed MCI cases associated with Parkinson's disease, recording nearly 223,000 cases in 2023, with numbers projected to increase by 2034. In the same year, the U.S. had the highest prevalence of Alzheimer's among the 7MM, with an estimated 6.98 million cases, and this burden is expected to continue rising.

By share, the U.S. represented 42% of the MCI population across the 7MM, followed by Japan (27%), Germany (10%), and France (7%). Experts anticipate overall diagnosed cases to grow in the coming years. The current MCI treatment landscape includes approved drugs such as LEQEMBI (lecanemab) alongside off-label use of cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine, contributing to a market value of about USD 222 million in 2023. Market expansion is expected as new therapies emerge between 2024 and 2034.

A key milestone came in July 2024, when the U.S. FDA approved KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt, 350 mg/20 mL), developed by Eli Lilly, for the treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, including MCI and mild dementia with confirmed amyloid pathology.

Japan's MCI market was valued at nearly USD 670 million in 2023, accounting for 24% of the 7MM market, and is also forecasted to grow by 2034.

Several major players-including Alzheon Inc., AriBio Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AgeneBio Inc., Anavex Life Sciences Corp., TauRx Therapeutics, Araclon Biotech S.L., AC Immune SA, Johnson & Johnson, and others-are advancing new therapies to enhance the MCI treatment landscape. Among the most promising pipeline candidates are LEQEMBI (lecanemab), KISUNLA (donanemab), and additional emerging therapies currently in development.

In January 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Leqembi, developed by Eisai R&D Management Co., Ltd., for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The approval was based on the drug's demonstrated ability to reduce amyloid beta plaques, a key marker of Alzheimer's. It is indicated for patients in the early stages of the disease, including those with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly's Kisunla received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare for adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. Kisunla provides an option for early-stage patients, with the possibility of discontinuing treatment if amyloid levels drop below a defined threshold.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Overview

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) represents a transitional phase between normal age-related cognitive changes and dementia, characterized by noticeable declines in memory, attention, and judgment that do not yet significantly interfere with daily functioning. Individuals with MCI face an elevated risk of progressing to Alzheimer's disease or other dementias.

As prevalence continues to rise, especially in older populations, the importance of early detection and targeted management strategies is growing.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Outlook

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) refers to a decline in cognitive abilities that exceeds typical aging but does not significantly disrupt daily functioning. Since MCI can progress to dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease, early detection and intervention are critical. Management typically focuses on modifying risk factors such as diet, hypertension, and physical activity. While pharmacological options like cholinesterase inhibitors (ChEIs) and memantine are sometimes used, especially in Alzheimer's-related cases, non-drug strategies-including cognitive training, physical exercise, and lifestyle changes-remain central to care.

Given the absence of standardized therapies, individualized treatment is important, especially for patients with coexisting conditions. Although ChEIs are frequently prescribed in Alzheimer's disease, their benefit in MCI is uncertain, often resulting in deprescribing. Agents like donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine provide only modest and temporary improvements, while memantine is better suited for moderate to severe cases.

With growing interest in advanced therapies, the MCI market is gaining momentum and opening avenues for innovation. Pipeline drugs such as Valiltramiprosate, Mirodenafil, and Hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM) hold potential to reshape market dynamics, though their long-term success remains to be determined.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Marketed Drugs



LEQEMBI (lecanemab): Biogen Inc./Eisai Co., Ltd. KISUNLA (Donanemab): Eli Lilly and Company

Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801): Alzheon Inc.

Mirodenafil (AR1001): AriBio Co., Ltd. Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237: TauRx Therapeutics

Scope of the Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Companies: Alzheon Inc., AriBio Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AgeneBio, Inc., Anavex Life Sciences Corp., TauRx Therapeutics, Araclon Biotech S.L., AC Immune SA, Johnson & Johnson, and others

Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapies: LEQEMBI (lecanemab), KISUNLA (Donanemab), and others

Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapeutic Assessment: Mild Cognitive Impairment current marketed and Mild Cognitive Impairment emerging therapies

Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Dynamics: Mild Cognitive Impairment market drivers and Mild Cognitive Impairment market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Mild Cognitive Impairment Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Access and Reimbursement

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.