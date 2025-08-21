SYK Inhibitor Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's, “Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the SYK Inhibitor pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the SYK Inhibitor Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's SYK Inhibitor pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for SYK Inhibitor treatment.

The leading SYK Inhibitor Companies such as Genosco, Portola Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, FUJIFILM Corporation, TopiVert, Takeda Oncology, Asana BioSciences and others. Promising SYK Inhibitor Pipeline Therapies such as SKI-O-703, Entospletinib and others.

SYK Inhibitor Emerging Drugs Profile

Cevidoplenib dimesylate: Genosco

The dimesylate salt of cevidoplenib, an orally available inhibitor of spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK), with potential anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating activities. Upon oral administration, cevidoplenib binds to and inhibits the activity of SYK, blocking Fc receptor and B-cell receptor (BCR)-mediated signaling in inflammatory cells, including macrophages, neutrophils, mast cells, natural killer (NK) cells and B cells. This leads to the inhibition of the activation of these inflammatory cells, and the related inflammatory responses and tissue damage.

HMPL-523: Hutchison MediPharma

An orally available inhibitor of spleen tyrosine kinase (Syk), with potential immune-modulating and antineoplastic activities. Upon oral administration of Syk inhibitor HMPL-523, this agent binds to and inhibits the activity of Syk. This inhibits B-cell receptor (BCR) signaling, which leads to the inhibition of B-cell activation, and prevents tumor cell activation, migration, adhesion and proliferation.

The SYK Inhibitor Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of SYK Inhibitor with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for SYK Inhibitor Treatment.

SYK Inhibitor Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

SYK Inhibitor Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the SYK Inhibitor market.

SYK Inhibitor Companies

Genosco, Portola Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, FUJIFILM Corporation, TopiVert, Takeda Oncology, Asana BioSciences and others.

Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous Molecule Type

SYK Inhibitor Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibodies

Small molecules Product Type

Scope of the SYK Inhibitor Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

SYK Inhibitor Companies- Genosco, Portola Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, FUJIFILM Corporation, TopiVert, Takeda Oncology, Asana BioSciences and others.

SYK Inhibitor Pipeline Therapies- SKI-O-703, Entospletinib and others.

SYK Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination SYK Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummarySpleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitors: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentSpleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitors – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentSpleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitors Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase II/III)TOP 1630: TopiVertMid Stage Products (Phase II)Cevidoplenib: GenoscoPRT 2761: Portola PharmaceuticalsEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)Gusacitinib: Asana BioSciencesEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Mivavotinib: Takeda OncologyPre-clinical and Discovery Stage ProductsResearch programme: small molecule therapeutics: GenoscoInactive ProductsComparative AnalysisSpleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitors- Market Drivers and BarriersAppendix

