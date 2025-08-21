Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Arcus Biosciences, Akeso Biopharma, Biotheus, Glaxosmithkline

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight reports that the Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline includes over 25 key companies actively developing more than 30 treatment therapies.

Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Overview:

Lung cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, with generally poor outcomes. However, the advent of immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting programmed death-1 (PD-1) and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) has revolutionized treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway has shown notable therapeutic benefits and improved survival in both preclinical and clinical settings for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

PD-1, a type I transmembrane protein, is expressed on T cells, B cells, natural killer cells, activated monocytes, and dendritic cells. Its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, are also type I transmembrane proteins but exhibit distinct expression patterns. PD-L1 is present on immune cells such as T cells, B cells, dendritic cells, and macrophages, as well as on various nonhematopoietic and tumor cells. Structurally, PD-1 and its ligands include a signal sequence, an immunoglobulin (Ig) domain, transmembrane regions, and a short cytoplasmic tail.

When PD-1 binds to PD-L1 or PD-L2, phosphorylation occurs at two tyrosine residues in its cytoplasmic domain. This triggers recruitment of the phosphatases SHP-1 and SHP-2, which interact with ITIM and ITSM motifs of PD-1, ultimately dampening antigen receptor signaling. This PD-1/ligand interaction suppresses effector T-cell activity, whereas the binding of B7-1/B7-2 to CD28 promotes T-cell proliferation.

DelveInsight's report highlights a dynamic Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) pipeline, with over 25 companies actively developing more than 30 investigational therapies. Leading players in this space include Arcus Biosciences, Akeso Biopharma, Biotheus, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Shandong Boan Biotechnology, Genor Biopharma, among others, all working to advance novel treatment options for metastatic NSCLC.

Several promising candidates-such as Zimberelimab, PM8002, RPH075, and others-are progressing through different stages of clinical development. Recent regulatory approvals have further strengthened the treatment landscape. In August 2024, the FDA approved AstraZeneca's durvalumab for adult NSCLC patients following surgery, broadening its indication beyond advanced cases unsuitable for surgery. Earlier, in January 2023, the FDA approved pembrolizumab as an adjuvant therapy for patients with stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA NSCLC after surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy.

Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs



Zimberelimab: Arcus Biosciences

PM8002: Biotheus RPH075: R-Pharm

Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Companies

Over 25 leading companies are actively working on therapies for PD-1-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC). Notably, Arcus Biosciences has drug candidates in the most advanced stage of development, currently in Phase III trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Product Type

. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer By Stage

. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Patterns

4. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Discontinued Products

13. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Product Profiles

14. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies

15. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

18. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives

19. Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

