Migraine Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies
DelveInsight's, “Migraine Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Migraine pipeline landscape. It covers the Migraine pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Migraine Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Migraine Pipeline Report
-
On 17 August 2025, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D LLC announced a study is to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of subcutaneous fremanezumab in the preventive treatment of migraine in pediatric participants 6 to 17 years of age (inclusive at enrollment in the pivotal study).
On 15 August 2025, Pfizer conducted a study is to learn about the effect of a study medicine called rimegepant in adolescents who have frequent migraine attacks. Rimegepant is a tablet that dissolves when you put it on or under your tongue.
On 15 August 2025, AbbVie announced a study is to evaluate how safe and effective ubrogepant is in the acute treatment of migraine in children and adolescents. The study will include 2 cohorts of participants - PK Cohort and Main Study (non-PK cohort)
DelveInsight's Migraine pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Migraine treatment.
The leading Migraine Companies such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Allodynic Therapeutics, Vaxxinity, AbbVie, Pulmatrix, AEON Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Trevena, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaleads, Pear Therapeutics and others.
Promising Migraine Pipeline Therapies such as ALD403 (Eptinezumab), Ketorolac, Sumatriptan, divalproex sodium, Erenumab, GSK1838262, ALD403 and others.
Migraine Emerging Drugs Profile
-
AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics
AXS-07 is a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, investigational medicine. AXS-07 consists of MoSEIC (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex) meloxicam and rizatriptan. AXS-07 is thought to act by inhibiting Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) release, reversing CGRP-mediated vasodilation, and inhibiting neuroinflammation, pain signal transmission, and central sensitization. Meloxicam is a new molecular entity for migraine enabled by MoSEIC technology, which results in rapid absorption of meloxicam while maintaining a long plasma half-life. AXS-07 is currently being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. The product is in the NDA submitted phase of development.
-
STS-101: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
STS101 combines the Satsuma powder technology with an easy-to-use nasal delivery device to create a reliable and convenient DHE product potentially able to provide the unique clinical advantages of DHE while overcoming the shortcomings of existing DHE products. TS101 has a number of key advantages that we believe may provide significant benefits over other acute treatments for migraine and result in robust and consistent clinical performance. These advantages arise from our proprietary dry-powder formulation, which incorporates a mucoadhesive drug carrier and engineered drug particle technologies, and our proprietary nasal delivery device. STS101 is an investigational product that is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
Zavegepant: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
Zavegepant (BHV-3500) is a third generation, high affinity, selective and structurally unique, small molecule CGRP receptor antagonist. The chemical properties of zavegepant make the product candidate potentially suitable for multiple routes of delivery, including nasal, subcutaneous, inhalation or oral administration is currently in Phase III stage of development for Migraine and is being developed by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.
-
TNX1900: Tonix Pharmaceuticals
TNX-1900(Oxytocin), Tonix's proprietary potentiated intranasal oxytocin is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) stage and is currently being studied as a candidate for prophylaxis of chronic migraine. Oxytocin is a naturally occurring human hormone that acts as a neurotransmitter in the brain. In clinical and preliminary research, it has been observed that increased oxytocin levels can relieve headaches. When oxytocin is delivered via the nasal route, it results in enhanced binding to receptors on neurons in the trigeminal system, inhibiting transmission of pain signals. Intranasal oxytocin has been well tolerated in several clinical trials in adults and children and has been shown to block calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) release in animals, a pathway known to be critical to the pathogenesis of migraine attacks. TNX-1900 is believed to interrupt pain signals at the trigeminal ganglia by suppressing electrical impulses, a potentially different activity than drugs that just block CGRP. TNX-1900 is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.
The Migraine pipeline report provides insights into
-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Migraine with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Migraine Treatment.
Migraine Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Migraine Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Migraine market.
Migraine Companies
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Allodynic Therapeutics, Vaxxinity, AbbVie, Pulmatrix, AEON Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Trevena, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaleads, Pear Therapeutics and others.
Migraine pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
-
Intra-articular
Intraocular
Intrathecal
Intravenous
Ophthalmic
Oral
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Topical
Transdermal
Migraine Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Oligonucleotide
Peptide
Small molecule
Scope of the Migraine Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
Migraine Companies- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Allodynic Therapeutics, Vaxxinity, AbbVie, Pulmatrix, AEON Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Trevena, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaleads, Pear Therapeutics and others.
Migraine Pipeline Therapies- ALD403 (Eptinezumab), Ketorolac, Sumatriptan, divalproex sodium, Erenumab, GSK1838262, ALD403 and others.
Migraine Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Migraine Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Migraine: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Migraine– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Pre-Registration) AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Last Stage Products (Phase III) STS-101: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) TNX1900: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug name: Company Name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Migraine Key Companies Migraine Key Products Migraine - Unmet Needs Migraine - Market Drivers and Barriers Migraine - Future Perspectives and Conclusion Migraine Analyst Views Migraine Key Companies Appendix
