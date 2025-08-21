Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapies, Pipeline Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Scholar Rock, Revalesio, Quralis Corporation, Sanofi, Medicinova, Helixmith
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that targets motor neurons. Its development involves both hereditary and sporadic factors, although no single cause has been definitively established. ALS affects both upper and lower motor neurons, often beginning with lower motor neuron degeneration in the proximal limbs, and gradually progresses to paralysis, ultimately resulting in death.
While several mechanisms have been suggested, the precise cause of sporadic ALS remains unclear. Contributing factors may include disruptions in RNA processing that promote prion-like aggregation, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene causing free radical toxicity, inflammatory processes, and elevated glutamate levels. Familial ALS, a less common form, is frequently associated with genetic mutations-most notably the C9ORF72 repeat expansion and SOD1 mutations. Misfolded SOD1 proteins aggregate toxically, leading to cellular damage and apoptosis, with these mutations typically inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern.
Overall, ALS is a complex disorder with multiple contributing factors rather than a single origin, resulting in a multifactorial and heterogeneous pathogenesis.
Celosia Therapeutics, a biotech startup from Macquarie University, has secured funding to advance CTX-1000, a potential disease-modifying therapy targeting the TDP-43 protein implicated in ALS pathology. Preclinical studies have shown promise, and human trials are anticipated to commence by late 2025.
In April 2023, the FDA approved Qalsody for patients with ALS associated with mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene. Qalsody is an antisense oligonucleotide designed to reduce the synthesis of the SOD1 protein, addressing a specific genetic subset of ALS. The approval was based on observed reductions in plasma neurofilament light (NfL), a biomarker indicative of neuronal injury and degeneration.
MN-166: MediciNova
RNS60: Revalesio
VM202: Helixmith
QRL-201: QurAlis Corporation
Over 75 leading companies are actively developing therapies for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), with MediciNova having the most advanced candidates currently in Phase II/III clinical trials.
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Assessment by Product Type
. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis By Stage
. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Assessment by Route of Administration
. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Assessment by Molecule Type
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Current Treatment Patterns
4. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Discontinued Products
13. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Product Profiles
14. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Key Companies
15. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unmet Needs
18. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Future Perspectives
19. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
