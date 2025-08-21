Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapies, Pipeline Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Scholar Rock, Revalesio, Quralis Corporation, Sanofi, Medicinova, Helixmith

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinical Trials"DelveInsight's,“Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) – Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

DelveInsight reports that the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) pipeline involves over 75 key companies actively developing more than 80 investigational therapies.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that targets motor neurons. Its development involves both hereditary and sporadic factors, although no single cause has been definitively established. ALS affects both upper and lower motor neurons, often beginning with lower motor neuron degeneration in the proximal limbs, and gradually progresses to paralysis, ultimately resulting in death.

While several mechanisms have been suggested, the precise cause of sporadic ALS remains unclear. Contributing factors may include disruptions in RNA processing that promote prion-like aggregation, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene causing free radical toxicity, inflammatory processes, and elevated glutamate levels. Familial ALS, a less common form, is frequently associated with genetic mutations-most notably the C9ORF72 repeat expansion and SOD1 mutations. Misfolded SOD1 proteins aggregate toxically, leading to cellular damage and apoptosis, with these mutations typically inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern.

Overall, ALS is a complex disorder with multiple contributing factors rather than a single origin, resulting in a multifactorial and heterogeneous pathogenesis.

DelveInsight's Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment.

Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis companies such as AIonis Pharmaceuticals, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Scholar Rock, Revalesio, QurAlis Corporation, Sanofi, MediciNova, Helixmith, Verge Genomics, UCB, and others are evaluating new drugs for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include MN-166, RNS60, VM202, QRL-201, and others.

Celosia Therapeutics, a biotech startup from Macquarie University, has secured funding to advance CTX-1000, a potential disease-modifying therapy targeting the TDP-43 protein implicated in ALS pathology. Preclinical studies have shown promise, and human trials are anticipated to commence by late 2025. In April 2023, the FDA approved Qalsody for patients with ALS associated with mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene. Qalsody is an antisense oligonucleotide designed to reduce the synthesis of the SOD1 protein, addressing a specific genetic subset of ALS. The approval was based on observed reductions in plasma neurofilament light (NfL), a biomarker indicative of neuronal injury and degeneration.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Analysis

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Drugs



MN-166: MediciNova

RNS60: Revalesio

VM202: Helixmith QRL-201: QurAlis Corporation

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies

Over 75 leading companies are actively developing therapies for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), with MediciNova having the most advanced candidates currently in Phase II/III clinical trials.

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Discontinued Products

13. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Product Profiles

14. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Key Companies

15. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unmet Needs

18. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Future Perspectives

19. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

