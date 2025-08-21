Europe Garage Door Market Volume To Surge To 2.36 Million Units By 2030 As EU Housing Plan Adds 1.2 Million Homes Across 15 Major Urban Areas Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Europe Garage Door Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton latest research report, Europe garage door market is growing at a CAGR of 3.10% during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE – REVENUE (2030): USD 3.20 Billion

MARKET SIZE – REVENUE (2024): USD 2.66 Billion

CAGR – REVENUE (2024-2030): 3.10%

MARKET SIZE – VOLUME (2030): 2.36 Million Units

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Product Type, Material, Operation, End User, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Energy-Efficient Garage Doors: Europe Unexpected Sustainability Icon

The Europe garage door market is witnessing a strong shift toward energy-efficient solutions, as sustainability and energy conservation become central to construction and home improvement practices. Insulated garage doors with polyurethane or polystyrene cores and advanced weather sealing are emerging as the preferred choice, reducing heat transfer, stabilizing indoor temperatures, and lowering household energy costs.

Manufacturers such as Novoferm, with innovations like the ISO 45 Premium Plus sectional door, are aligning products with the region's environmental objectives by combining thermal efficiency, modern aesthetics, security, and noise reduction. This positions energy-efficient garage doors not only as a sustainability-driven necessity but also as a premium lifestyle upgrade in Europe's evolving residential market.

Key Developments in the European Garage Door Market

In April 2023, Novoferm advanced its smart integration strategy by launching a new Wi-Fi module for sectional garage doors, enabling seamless connectivity with smart home systems via a mini-USB interface.

In 2024, Teckentrup GmbH strengthened its European footprint by acquiring full ownership of Teckentrup UK Limited and ABC Industrial Doors Limited. This transition from joint ownership to a wholly owned subsidiary structure consolidated operational control and aligned strategic direction across its regional operations.

39% of UK Homes Are Smart: Garage Doors Join the Automation Wave

Smart technology integration is transforming the next phase of growth in the European garage door market, as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, automation, and security. Leading manufacturers such as Novoferm are setting the pace with Wi-Fi modules that integrate seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and mediola, enabling centralized voice and app-based control. Complementary solutions from Homematic IP, Delta Dore, and retrofit devices like i-smartgate extend adoption by offering remote operation, lighting control, real-time monitoring, and smart upgrades for traditional systems.

With 39% of UK households already using smart home technologies, Europe is rapidly shifting toward modular, upgrade-ready garage door systems. This evolution not only strengthens interoperability and system efficiency but also positions the market for sustained expansion as garage doors become a critical part of the connected home ecosystem.

The Hidden Opportunity Behind Europe 1.6%–15% Housing Shortage

Europe housing shortage is becoming a structural driver of growth in the garage door market. In countries such as Germany, Ireland, Slovakia, Poland, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands, where shortages range from 1.6% to 15% of housing stock, large-scale residential expansion is creating steady downstream demand for essential building components, including garage doors. Every new housing unit, whether part of high-density urban projects with underground parking or suburban estates with detached garages, translates into fresh installation opportunities.

This surge is boosting volumes and accelerating demand for smarter, energy-efficient, and durable solutions. National initiatives, from the Netherlands' plan to build 900,000 homes by 2030 to the UK's £16 billion National Housing Bank, are opening long-term growth channels, making garage doors a central element of Europe's evolving housing ecosystem.

UK Leads Market with USD 533M Revenue, Poland Surges Ahead

In 2024, the UK led Europe's garage door market with revenue exceeding USD 533 million , driven by steady replacement demand, ongoing housing construction, and variable weather that boosts the need for durable, weather-resistant doors. Insulated sectional and corrosion-resistant models are gaining popularity for enhanced thermal performance and longevity.

Poland, while smaller in revenue, is projected to grow fastest in volume (CAGR >2%) thanks to expanding residential stock and infrastructure modernization. France, in contrast, shows the slowest growth among major European markets, highlighting regional differences in demand and market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Hörmann

Novoferm GmbH

Teckentrup UK Limited

Garador Ltd

ASSA ABLOY

Other Prominent Company Profiles

AlluGuard

Alulux GmbH

Birkdale

Cedar Door

ERREKA

Gliderol Garage Doors

KRUŽÍK s.r.o.

Rundum Meir

RYTERNA

Silvelox Group SpA

Käuferle GmbH & Co. KG

SWS

DoorHan Group Of Companies

Raynor Garage Doors

ROMA KG

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type

Sectional

Roller

Up and Over

Side Hinged

Side Sliding

Material

Metal

Wood

Fiberglass

Others

Operation

Manual

Automatic

End User

Residential

Commercial

Geography

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Nordic

Benelux

Spain

Poland

