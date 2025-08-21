403
Pres. Trump To Assess Mediation In Ukraine Truce After 2 Weeks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (KUNA) - US Donald Trump said he would be assessing the efforts to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine in a fortnight's time.
In a phone interview with Newsmax radio on Thursday, he said, "I would say within two weeks we're going to know one way or the other. After that, we'll have to maybe take a different tack."
Trump affirmed resolve to continue working with Russia and Ukraine to secure a successful peace agreement as early as possible. (end)
