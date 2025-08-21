Open.Video Surges In Popularity As Creator-Owned Channels Emerges As Youtube Alternative
"Open resonates because creators finally have an alternative that gives more than it takes," said Tyler Bishop, CMO of Open. "The excitement we're seeing proves that creators are ready to own their channels, audience relationships, and brand experience."
As YouTube creators face declining feed views and limited subscriber access, many are adopting Open as their primary publishing platform. The solution offers complete customization capabilities, enabling creators to align their channels with their brand identity.
"My audience stays on my site now. They're more engaged, and I keep building my own brand," said Kent Rollins, an early adopter of the platform.
Emily Friend, another Open user, noted: "I'm finally found through Google search. My recipes get discovered on my domain, not buried in an algorithm."
The platform's growth reflects broader trends toward creator independence and ownership in the digital economy, as content creators seek sustainable business models free from platform restrictions.
About Open
Open lets creators host videos directly on their own websites-keeping full control of their content, audience, and brand experience.
