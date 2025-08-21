Genh2 Senior Technology Advisor Honored With Prestigious NASA Recognition

GenH2 Logo

Dr. Martha K. Williams

GenH2's Senior Technology Advisor Dr. Martha Williams Featured in NASA Technology Transfer Program“Meet the Inventor” Article

- Josh McMorrow, CEO of Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2 Corp, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GenH2 Corp ., a Path2 Hydrogen Company (“Philomaxcap,” ISIN: DE000A1A6WB2, ticker symbol: PTHH), a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, today announced that GenH2's Senior Technology Advisor Dr. Martha Williams is featured in the NASA Technology Transfer Program“Meet the Inventor” article.Dr. Martha K. Williams, who holds three degrees in multiple disciplines – a bachelor's in chemistry and biology, master's in chemistry, and Ph.D. in polymer chemistry, had been awarded a Silver Snoopy Award for her significant contribution to the human space flight program. With patents awarded in hydrogen sensing materials, aerogel composites, cryogenic thermal insulation materials, thermal management systems, and flame-retardant additives, she was later inducted into NASA's Inventors Hall of Fame, one of only five women to earn that accolade. She retired from NASA in 2018, and now serves as the Senior Technology Advisor of GenH2 Corp., a 100% subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG.On one of her most important inventions, Dr. Martha Williams states:“It was a hydrogen detection technology developed by a team from NASA, University of Central Florida, and Florida Solar Energy Center that was deployed at least twice on the launch pad to detect any possible hydrogen leaks. This technology was an excellent collaboration that went on to be commercialized and won multiple awards, including the R&D 100 Top Technology award in 2014, a NASA Commercial Invention of the Year award in 2016, and Excellence in Technology Transfer Award in 2017. This research and extensive investigation provided technological solutions for possible hydrogen leaks for NASA and beyond.”Josh McMorrow, CEO of Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman of GenH2 Corp., comments:“With an incredible legacy that includes 20 patents, a Silver Snoopy Award, and induction into NASA's Inventors Hall of Fame, our Senior Technology Advisor Dr. Williams continues to inspire as a leader in innovation and collaboration. From her groundbreaking work at NASA to advancing hydrogen solutions at GenH2, she's exemplified what it means to turn visionary ideas into transformative technologies. We're proud to have Dr. Williams on our team, bringing her multidisciplinary expertise and pioneering spirit to the hydrogen industry.”Read the full article on NASA website: .In March 2025, Philomaxcap AG acquired all shares of GenH2 Corp., a U.S.-based technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure and equipment. GenH2's proprietary solutions, developed by a team with deep NASA expertise, set a new global benchmark for liquid hydrogen systems by eliminating typical losses of 20–40% due to boil-off and venting. This breakthrough positions Philomaxcap and GenH2 to redefine the cost and scalability of liquid hydrogen, offering a clean, locally produced, and economically viable alternative to diesel fuel.About Philomaxcap AG ( )Philomaxcap AG (FRA:PTHH), based in Munich, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase through a contribution in kind led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.About GenH2 ( )GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH)(formerly known as Philomaxcap AG). GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy solutions, including modular hydrogen liquefaction and Zero-Loss transfer and storage. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout for the midstream hydrogen economy. The technology team includes former NASA scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building advanced hydrogen solutions.About NASA ( )The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is the US federal agency for space travel and aeronautics, founded in 1958. Its headquarters are located in Washington, D.C. NASA is also an important geoscientific research institution and provides most of the research funding for climate science research in the US. At its 20 centers and facilities across the country and with U.S. commercial companies and international partners, NASA leads studying Earth science, including climate, our Sun, solar system, and the larger universe.

