Diggs & Sadler Recognized In The Best Lawyers In America® 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch® In America 2026, And Best Law Firms® 2026
HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diggs & Sadler is proud to announce that five of its attorneys have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 edition, five attorneys have been named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2026 edition, and the firm itself has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® in Family Law in Houston.
Five attorneys from Diggs & Sadler were named in The Best Lawyers in America 2026 edition:
-
Judith Sadler – Family Law; Litigation - Labor and Employment
Tesha Peeples – Family Law
Rachel Sedita – Family Law
Bret Bosker – Family Law; Family Law Mediation
Cynthia Thomson Diggs – Family Law
Five attorneys received recognition in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2026 edition:
-
Callie Carpenter – Family Law
Chloe Sease – Family Law
Kristin Weaver – Family Law
Paige H. Nash – Family Law
Stephanie Dromgoole – Family Law
In addition to individual recognitions, Diggs & Sadler was awarded in Family Law in Houston in Best Law Firms 2026.
About Best Lawyers®
For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers® has recognized legal professionals through its Purely Peer Review® process, which highlights merit-based distinction within the profession. The recognition is highly selective, with only 5% of U.S. lawyers receiving this honor. These designations offer clients confidence when choosing legal representation by identifying attorneys and firms acknowledged for professional excellence.
About Diggs & Sadler
Diggs & Sadler is a family law firm with offices in Houston and Austin that advocates for clients in complex and challenging cases. With a team-based approach, the firm develops dynamic legal strategies tailored to each client's needs. The attorneys at Diggs & Sadler remain focused on client-first representation, offering attentive guidance and pursuing fair and just outcomes in every matter.
Media Contact:
Cynthia Contreras
Diggs & Sadler
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
