Diggs & Sadler Recognized In The Best Lawyers In America® 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch® In America 2026, And Best Law Firms® 2026


2025-08-21 07:45:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diggs & Sadler is proud to announce that five of its attorneys have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 edition, five attorneys have been named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2026 edition, and the firm itself has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® in Family Law in Houston.

Five attorneys from Diggs & Sadler were named in The Best Lawyers in America 2026 edition:

  • Judith Sadler – Family Law; Litigation - Labor and Employment
  • Tesha Peeples – Family Law
  • Rachel Sedita – Family Law
  • Bret Bosker – Family Law; Family Law Mediation
  • Cynthia Thomson Diggs – Family Law

Five attorneys received recognition in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2026 edition:

  • Callie Carpenter – Family Law
  • Chloe Sease – Family Law
  • Kristin Weaver – Family Law
  • Paige H. Nash – Family Law
  • Stephanie Dromgoole – Family Law

In addition to individual recognitions, Diggs & Sadler was awarded in Family Law in Houston in Best Law Firms 2026.

About Best Lawyers®
For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers® has recognized legal professionals through its Purely Peer Review® process, which highlights merit-based distinction within the profession. The recognition is highly selective, with only 5% of U.S. lawyers receiving this honor. These designations offer clients confidence when choosing legal representation by identifying attorneys and firms acknowledged for professional excellence.

About Diggs & Sadler
Diggs & Sadler is a family law firm with offices in Houston and Austin that advocates for clients in complex and challenging cases. With a team-based approach, the firm develops dynamic legal strategies tailored to each client's needs. The attorneys at Diggs & Sadler remain focused on client-first representation, offering attentive guidance and pursuing fair and just outcomes in every matter.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Contreras

Diggs & Sadler

[email protected]

SOURCE Diggs & Sadler

