Diggs & Sadler Recognized In The Best Lawyers In America® 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch® In America 2026, And Best Law Firms® 2026

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diggs & Sadler is proud to announce that five of its attorneys have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 edition, five attorneys have been named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2026 edition, and the firm itself has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® in Family Law in Houston.

Five attorneys from Diggs & Sadler were named in The Best Lawyers in America 2026 edition:



Judith Sadler – Family Law; Litigation - Labor and Employment

Tesha Peeples – Family Law

Rachel Sedita – Family Law

Bret Bosker – Family Law; Family Law Mediation Cynthia Thomson Diggs – Family Law

Five attorneys received recognition in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2026 edition:



Callie Carpenter – Family Law

Chloe Sease – Family Law

Kristin Weaver – Family Law

Paige H. Nash – Family Law Stephanie Dromgoole – Family Law

In addition to individual recognitions, Diggs & Sadler was awarded in Family Law in Houston in Best Law Firms 2026.

About Best Lawyers®

For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers® has recognized legal professionals through its Purely Peer Review® process, which highlights merit-based distinction within the profession. The recognition is highly selective, with only 5% of U.S. lawyers receiving this honor. These designations offer clients confidence when choosing legal representation by identifying attorneys and firms acknowledged for professional excellence.

About Diggs & Sadler

Diggs & Sadler is a family law firm with offices in Houston and Austin that advocates for clients in complex and challenging cases. With a team-based approach, the firm develops dynamic legal strategies tailored to each client's needs. The attorneys at Diggs & Sadler remain focused on client-first representation, offering attentive guidance and pursuing fair and just outcomes in every matter.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Contreras

Diggs & Sadler

[email protected]

SOURCE Diggs & Sadler

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED