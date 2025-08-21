6,600 UNION PACIFIC TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT

Maintenance of Way Workers Represented by BMWED Secure Key Benefits

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of maintenance of way workers at Union Pacific (UP) have voted to ratify a strong new contract. They are represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) of the Teamsters Rail Conference.

The contract victory comes as Union Pacific recently proposed a merger with Norfolk Southern. If approved, it would create the largest railroad in American history.

"Sitting on the bargaining committee was an eye-opening experience - one that I am happy to have contributed to and had a voice in," said Lee Ziegler, a member of the Union Pacific bargaining committee and BMWED Lodge 899. "I'm glad that together we were able to come to a resolution that advances our wages and benefits."

The new five-year agreement guarantees raises of 18.5 percent for the 6,600 Union Pacific Teamsters, as well as improved vacation policies, and health and welfare benefits.

"On behalf of the entire BMWED, I would like to congratulate all 6,600 of our brothers and sisters for securing such a strong contract," said Tony Cardwell, President of the BMWED. "Especially with the proposed merger, it's more critical now than ever that our members' voices are heard and reflected. This agreement ensures this, and because of their hard work and unity, they will enjoy substantial improvements for years to come."

Between the BMWED and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, over 23,000 Teamsters railroaders have ratified new labor agreements since the start of this year.

