2026 Jeep® Cherokee Takes Adventure Further Than Ever



2026 Jeep® Cherokee looks to its adventurous past, innovates for the future with premiere of Stellantis' new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid powertrain

New propulsion system: more than 500 miles of range and an estimated 37 mpg combined

The classic SUV, redefined: bold, boxy exterior design blends iconic cues with modern style

2026 Jeep Cherokee offers 140 standard and available safety and security features, including standard Active Driving Assist

The all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee boasts unsurpassed towing ratings and more cargo space than ever 2026 Jeep Cherokee provides a roster of standard equipment, starting well under $40,000

The all-new 2026 Jeep® Cherokee returns with the perfect blend of iconic design, capability and efficiency to provide customers with the midsize SUV only the Jeep brand could create. With a new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid engine, an estimated 37 mpg combined and more than 500 miles to a tank of fuel, the 2026 Cherokee is ready to take adventures further than ever – with zero compromises.

"The 2026 Jeep Cherokee redefines what a modern midsize SUV can and should be – a striking, turbocharged vehicle with 500-plus miles of range, uncompromising safety and the capability to chase every adventure," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "Powered by our new, efficient hybrid propulsion system, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee is built to compete, inspire and take back our place in North America's largest vehicle segment."

The Jeep Cherokee was revealed in Brooklyn, New York, today in an event that included a performance by musical artist LL COOL J, whose lyrics "Don't Call it a Comeback" from his track "Mama Said Knock You Out," are featured in the 60-second launch video for the vehicle. The video, "America's Original Influencer," can be viewed on the Jeep brand's YouTube channel.

Hybrid Propulsion Provides Greater Fuel Economy and 500-plus Miles to a Tank

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee debuts a new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid propulsion system to take customers even further on the adventures only the Jeep brand can help accomplish. This 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid returns an estimated combined fuel economy rating of 37 mpg and will deliver more than 500 miles on a single tank of fuel – greater than many Jeep Cherokee competitors. It is the first Jeep brand hybrid system, and a Stellantis first in North America, to highlight the company's growing multi-energy strategy.

"The new 1.6-liter hybrid engine is a major step forward in delivering both performance and efficiency for our customers," said Micky Bly, Stellantis senior vice president and head of global propulsion systems. "Over thousands of miles of development and testing, we've dialed in this new hybrid powertrain to deliver all the performance you need for your daily adventures, with electrified torque and worry-free range wherever the road takes you."

Composed of an internal-combustion engine, two electric motors and a battery, the propulsion system delivers 210 horsepower and 230 lb-ft of torque.

Production of the innovative new propulsion system will take place at Stellantis' Dundee Engine Plant in Michigan.

More Space, More Tech, More Standard Equipment

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee boasts a larger, thoughtful and technology-filled interior space, ready to tackle any adventure.

Standard on every trim:



A 10.25-inch full-color digital instrument cluster

A 12.3-inch infotainment screen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability

Jeep brand's award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system

Passive entry system

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist identification

Intersection Collision Assist

Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection

Drowsy Driver Detection

Active Driving Assist system (Level 2 driver-assistance system with adaptive cruise control) Rear park assist with rear automatic emergency braking

Every 2026 Cherokee comes standard with Stellantis' new Connect One connected services package – a value-packed, simplified bundle for customers. This standard package includes 10 years of service for over-the-air (OTA) updates, Jeep brand smartphone app for vehicle functions, automatic SOS calls and more at no additional cost. Customers may upgrade to a subscription to the Connect Wi-Fi Plus package, which provides unlimited data and numerous other features.

Available in entry-level Cherokee, Laredo, Limited and Overland trims, the 2026 Cherokee offers a surprising number of available features for the segment. They include optional equipment, such as:



Dual-pane sunroof

Foot-activated power liftgate with adjustable height

360-degree camera

Digital rearview mirror

Heated rear seats

Ventilated front seats

Windshield wiper de-icer

Front tire-to-curb view

Turn signal-activated blind spot

Premium audio Alexa in-vehicle assistant

The 2026 Cherokee's Uconnect 5 system is OTA update ready to continue enhancing customers' software experience. In addition, Uconnect 5 features AppMarket – an in-screen hub for apps, such as Geocaching, The Dyrt, and for games, like Soduku. AppMarket can also allow customers to purchase a number of connected service packages from the 2026 Cherokee, including a Wi-Fi hotspot, Jeep Off-Road Pages Plus and more.

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee maximizes space – not only with a new rotary gear selector to make room for everyday items, but for cargo space. Compared to the previous Cherokee, the 2026 Cherokee boasts 30% more cargo capacity – akin to fitting an additional large dog crate in the rear with the seats folded down.

4x4 Capability Only Jeep Brand Can Provide

Atop more standard equipment, more technology and an efficient propulsion system to take customers further on a single tank of gas, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee provides legendary 4x4 capability and a host of class-exclusive and best-in-class features:



Standard Jeep Active Drive I 4x4 system with standard rear-axle disconnect

Selec-Terrain traction management with four driving modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand/Mud

Best-in-class approach and departure angles of 19.6 and 29.4 degrees, respectively

Breakover angle of 18.8 degrees 8 inches of ground clearance

The Original SUV Evolved: Design

The Jeep brand created the SUV decades ago, but designers reimagined an icon for the modern midsize SUV customer.

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee carries an all-new, redesigned exterior that looks to the past for 50 years of inspiration but wears a distinctly modern look. The 2026 Cherokee is longer, taller and wider than the previous Cherokee with sharp edges to recall beloved Cherokee models from yesteryear, and the design team worked to create a more upright character. The front fascia includes boxy, squared-off LED headlights with daytime running light accents that create a distinct U-shape. The overarching profile is simple, squared-off and plays with big, bold shapes that are distinctly Jeep.

"From every angle, the 2026 Jeep Cherokee evokes the best of the brand's rich design history," said Vince Galante, vice president, Jeep global design. "These bold, upright shapes are complimented by Jeep's iconic seven slot grille, boxy side profile and distinctive jerrican-inspired taillight design, giving it an instantly recognizable signature on the road."

Inside, Jeep brand designers worked to incorporate four key motifs: active, playful, practical and progressive. With a larger cockpit and more interior storage than any Cherokee before, the 2026 Cherokee also blends elevated material choices for the segment. This includes a unique perforation pattern for the Cherokee Overland trim. Sustainability remains a goal for Jeep designers as well, including non-leather materials, recycled materials for the floor carpets and more.

A Global Black interior motif is standard on the 2026 Cherokee, while Arctic interior is optional on Laredo, Limited and Overland trims.

Availability, Production and Pricing

The entry-level, well-equipped 2026 Jeep Cherokee starts at $36,995, including a $1,995 destination charge, followed by the Laredo trim, which starts at $39,995, including destination charge.

The 2026 Cherokee will arrive at dealerships in late 2025, beginning with the Limited and Overland trims, starting at $42,495 and $45,995, respectively. The entry-level Cherokee trim and Laredo will arrive at dealers in early 2026. Production will take place at Stellantis' Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

