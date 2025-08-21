Driving Simulator Market Projected To Reach USD 922.65 Million By 2030 Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



Introduction

According to a 2025 report, the Driving Simulator Market is projected to grow from USD 713.70 million in 2025 to USD 922.65 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.27%.

The driving simulator market focuses on systems that replicate real-world driving conditions in a virtual environment. These simulators are widely used for driver training, vehicle design testing, and research purposes, enabling users to practice or analyze driving behavior without the risks of on-road trials. With applications across automotive R&D, road safety programs, and educational institutions, the market is expanding due to the growing adoption of autonomous vehicles, increasing road safety awareness, and the need for cost-effective training solutions.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Autonomous Vehicle Testing: The rise of autonomous vehicles has increased the need for advanced simulation platforms to test self-driving technologies in controlled environments before on-road deployment.

Expansion of Driver Training Programs: Governments and private organizations are investing in simulator-based driver training to improve road safety, reduce accidents, and provide standardized learning experiences.

Rising Popularity of Compact Simulators: Compact simulators, with smaller footprints and lower costs, are gaining popularity in universities, training institutes, and smaller organizations for basic driver education and research.

Integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): The adoption of simulators for testing ADAS features like lane assist, collision detection, and automated braking is driving demand among automotive OEMs.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car: Simulators for passenger cars focus on driver training, safety education, and testing of new vehicle technologies in everyday driving conditions.

Commercial Vehicle: Used for training truck, bus, and other commercial drivers, these simulators help improve skills, ensure safety compliance, and test vehicle performance for long-haul and heavy-duty operations

By Application Type

Training: Training simulators provide realistic driving experiences for learners and professionals, reducing risks and costs associated with on-road training.

Testing and Research: These simulators are used by automotive companies and research institutions to test vehicle systems, develop new technologies, and analyze driver behavior under various conditions.

By Simulator Type

Compact Simulator: Cost-effective and space-efficient, these are widely used in driver education programs and institutions needing basic simulation capabilities.

Full-scale Simulator: Equipped with advanced motion systems and immersive environments, they are designed for high-fidelity training and R&D applications.

Advanced Simulator: These offer cutting-edge features like 360-degree visuals, complex scenario simulations, and integration with autonomous vehicle testing platforms.

By Geography

North America: The market here is driven by strong investments in autonomous vehicle testing, advanced driver training programs, and technological adoption across the automotive sector.

Europe: Currently the largest market, supported by strict road safety regulations, established automotive R&D facilities, and early adoption of simulation technologies.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to grow at the fastest pace due to rising automotive production, government road safety initiatives, and increasing investments in simulation-based training.

Rest of the World: Includes regions with emerging opportunities where rising urbanization and gradual adoption of advanced driver training methods are contributing to market growth.

Major Players

AVSimulation AVSimulation is recognized as one of the key companies leading the driving simulator market. The firm is known for its work in simulation technologies serving automotive OEMs and research institutions

VI‐grade GmbH VI‐grade features prominently among the leading providers in this space. The company is associated with offerings that support vehicle dynamics simulation and quality environment rendering, catering to high‐fidelity testing needs.

IPG Automotive GmbH IPG Automotive is listed as a major player in the market, notably through its renowned CarMaker simulation suite, widely used for vehicle behavior and control system analysis

AB Dynamics PLC AB Dynamics PLC is another top-tier company in the driving simulator landscape, offering advanced platforms paired with strategic expansions, such as through mergers and acquisitions.

FAAC Incorporated FAAC Incorporated is also among the leading companies shaping the driving simulator segment, contributing technology and services that support driver training and simulation needs.

Conclusion

The driving simulator market is set for steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for safe, cost-efficient driver training and the rising use of simulators in automotive R&D and autonomous vehicle testing. With compact simulators gaining popularity in educational and commercial training environments, and advanced systems supporting high-end testing needs, the market is becoming integral to modern automotive development and road safety initiatives. Europe continues to hold a major share, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by infrastructure investments and expanding automotive production. Overall, the market outlook remains positive as industries increasingly adopt simulation technologies to enhance safety, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency.

