Navigating Intellectual Property Challenges In Latin America Key Insights For U.S. Companies In 2025

As U.S. companies continue to explore growth opportunities in Latin America, understanding the complex intellectual property (IP) landscape is more critical than ever. From Brazil to Argentina and Mexico, businesses face unique challenges-and opportunities-that require a proactive and informed IP strategy. For over 95 years, Moeller IP Advisors has been supporting companies in protecting their intellectual property across the region.

Why IP Protection Matters in Latin America

Latin America is not a single market but a mosaic of countries, each with distinct IP laws and enforcement realities. For instance:

Brazil's INPI manages patent and trademark registrations with local legal nuances critical to success.

Mexico has recently updated its IP legislation, affecting brand protection and enforcement approaches.

Argentina remains under scrutiny on the U.S. Trade Representative Watch Lis due to persistent enforcement challenges, but signs of reform are emerging.

Without a strong IP strategy, U.S. companies risk losing valuable rights, facing counterfeit products, and encountering legal roadblocks that can delay or derail market entry.

Emerging Risks and the Digital Frontier

The rise of e-commerce and digital marketplaces has intensified IP risks. Counterfeiting, cybersquatting, and unauthorized online use of brands are common threats that demand vigilance.

At Moeller IP Advisors, we assist clients with trademark filings, patent portfolio management, and digital brand enforcement to safeguard their assets throughout Latin America.

Argentina: Challenges and Hope for Reform

Argentina's inclusion on the USTR Watch List highlights areas needing improvement, such as judicial delays and weak border enforcement. However, increased dialogue among stakeholders suggests a gradual shift toward modernization.

U.S. companies operating in Argentina should assess their IP risks, engage local enforcement services, and stay informed about legislative developments to navigate this evolving environment.

Taking a Preventive Approach

Successful global companies don't wait for infringement to occur-they act early. Registering IP rights promptly, monitoring for violations, and adapting strategies locally are essential steps to protect business value.

If Latin America is part of your growth plan, partnering with a trusted regional advisor can make all the difference.

Contact Moeller IP today to learn how we can help you build a robust IP foundation across Latin America.