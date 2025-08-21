The Amnesia Release“A Tale Of Bloody Moonlight”
“A Tale of Bloody Moonlight,” the official debut album by The Amnesia, a young band from Bologna, is now available on all major digital platforms. Released by Too Loud Records, the album blends dark, emo, and alternative sounds into an intense concept work. Born from the desire to tell a gothic story full of pathos and mystery,“A Tale of Bloody Moonlight” is a musical journey that guides the listener through dark castles, crypts, nocturnal creatures, and existential dilemmas. The central character is Sebastian, a man who awakens without memory in a ghostly world, gradually discovering that he is dead and has been transformed into a vampire. Through impossible love, moral choices, and inner battles, the album explores the most human side of monstrosity, immersed in somber and melancholic atmospheres.
Track by Track Bloody Moonlight
Introduction. Sebastian awakens without memory, beginning his journey.
Villa's Sin
The exploration of the new world begins: castles, crypts, and unsettling creatures.
Vampire
Awareness: Sebastian realizes he has become a vampire.
Lady V
The encounter with the bloodthirsty countess, a threat to all lost souls.
Until the End
Sebastian falls in love with Lady V, unaware of her true nature.
Memento Mori
A driving, cinematic instrumental interlude.
Stake and Heart
The truth about Lady V is revealed: she intended to kill him. The deception is exposed.
Kind of Life
The protagonist faces a choice: become a ruthless vampire or fight to preserve a human heart.
Bring the Shadows
An anthem of inner survival and the struggle against oneself.
16.01
Bonus track. A personal, non-narrative piece dedicated to the singer's brother, never known but eternally present.
Listen to the album on Spotify
Formed in Bologna in 2023, The Amnesia consists of: Luca Bevilacqua – lead vocals
Mattia Crivellini – rhythm guitar Simone Stanzani – lead guitar Lorenzo Magnani – bass Valentino Biagini – drums
The Amnesia's sound fuses contemporary punk, classic rock, 2000s emo, and 1980s electronic influences, creating a sonic blend reminiscent of bands like My Chemical Romance, Ghost, Paramore, Led Zeppelin, System of a Down, and Santana. The result is a cohesive and visuallycinematic work, where each track adds a piece to the narrative.“A Tale of Bloody Moonlight” marks their official debut, offering a true musical experience that combines emotion, introspection, and gothic atmospheres.
You can find them on YouTube
@theamnesiaband? si=EoVmNQWh9WEb6st9 and TikTok
