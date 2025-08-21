Kyria Mailman And 11:11 Wellness Introduce Biobonds To Restore New Zealand's Native Forests

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - August 21, 2025 - Kyria Mailman, founder of 11:11 Wellness and co-founder with Paul Van Dorp of environmental initiative BioBonds, has announced a bold reforestation and land regeneration program aimed at restoring New Zealand's native forests while offering conscious investors measurable environmental and social impact.

The BioBonds model blends verified carbon offsetting with community empowerment, indigenous knowledge preservation, and the development of forest-based wellness centers. The first phase will begin in Aotearoa New Zealand before expanding globally to other regions in need of ecological and cultural restoration.

Who – Led by a Visionary in Healing and Regeneration

Kyria Mailman is internationally known for her work in subconscious healing, trauma release, and spiritual alignment. Through her company 11:11 Wellness, she helps clients worldwide reconnect to their inner truth and live in harmony with nature. Her parallel mission, co, integrates ecological restoration into her healing work, recognizing that“when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves.”

What – BioBonds as a New Model for Regenerative Investment

A BioBond is a trackable investment that supports native reforestation, carbon sequestration, and spiritual land restoration. Investors fund projects that plant indigenous trees, create jobs for local youth and vulnerable communities, and revive cultural and ecological knowledge that has been at risk of disappearing.

In addition to environmental benefits, BioBond holders have the option to participate in carbon credit markets, turning their environmental stewardship into a sustainable financial return.

“BioBonds is more than carbon offsetting,” said Kyria Mailman.“It's karma offsetting. It's investing with purpose, profit, and soul, and building a future economy rooted in harmony with nature.”

When & Where – Launching in the Land of First Light

The first BioBonds projects will launch in New Zealand, a country once covered by 80% native forest but now reduced to just 28%.

Strategically , New Zealand's sovereignty, biodiversity, and manageable size make it an ideal location to pilot the BioBonds model before replicating it globally.

Spiritually , Aotearoa is the first country to see the sunrise each day, making it symbolically significant as the“gateway of planetary renewal.” This belief aligns with indigenous Māori perspectives on kaitiakitanga, guardianship of the land, and provides the energetic foundation for the initiative.

Once the New Zealand blueprint is complete, BioBonds will expand to regions such as Bali, where efforts will focus on waste cleanup, land regeneration, and the creation of indigenous-led healing sanctuaries.

Why It Matters – Addressing Climate, Community, and Cultural Gaps

The launch of BioBonds comes at a time when environmental degradation and biodiversity loss are accelerating, and the demand for regenerative investment is growing. The model directly addresses:



Climate change through verified carbon offset projects

Biodiversity protection via native reforestation

Economic empowerment for local communities through job creation and skills training

Cultural preservation by working with indigenous leaders to maintain sacred knowledge Wellness tourism by creating forest-based healing and retreat centers

According to Kyria,“We believe the way we show up now, what we invest in, what we build, and how we treat the Earth, directly shapes the world our descendants inherit.”

How – A Scalable Model for Global Regeneration

The BioBonds program is designed to be measurable, transparent, and replicable. Each project will include:



Verified carbon capture and biodiversity metrics

Partnerships with local communities and indigenous custodians

Development of wellness centers within reforested areas Integration of educational programs on eco-living, plant medicine, and sound healing

These centers will not only act as physical spaces for rest and renewal but also as hubs for cultural exchange, environmental research where science meets nature, and collective healing.

About Kyria Mailman

Kyria Mailman is a spiritual mentor, subconscious healing expert, and founder of 11:11 Wellness and co-founder with Paul Van Dorp of co. She specializes in guiding individuals to release inherited trauma, reprogram limiting beliefs, and reconnect with their divine nature. Her work bridges personal transformation and planetary regeneration, redirecting a portion of the company's profits into ecological and humanitarian projects.

About 11:11 Wellness

11:11 Wellness is a transformational healing practice serving conscious individuals worldwide through subconscious reprogramming, trauma release, and soul alignment. The company offers retreats, private sessions, and educational programs that integrate love, joy, peace, and truth.

Join the BioBonds Movement

BioBonds is currently inviting aligned investors, philanthropic organizations, environmental trusts, and purpose-driven businesses to participate in its first reforestation projects in New Zealand.

For more information or to express interest, visit or email ... .

“When we restore nature's beauty, we restore our own,” Kyria said.“When we give to the land, the land gives back. This is the New Earth economy, rooted in love, built by visionaries, and remembered for generations.”