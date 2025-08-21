11:11 Wellness Founder Kyria Mailman Unveils Global Vision For Sacred Healing Centers

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - August 21, 2025 - Visionary spiritual mentor Kyria Mailman , founder of 11:11 Wellness and co-founder of BioBonds , has announced a global mission to establish a network of Sacred Healing Centers designed to unite ancestral wisdom, personal transformation, and ecological regeneration.

The initiative calls on conscious investors, philanthropists, indigenous knowledge keepers, and earth healers to collaborate in creating community-led sanctuaries that blend trauma healing, cultural preservation, and environmental restoration. The first centers are planned for New Zealand and Bali, with a long-term vision for expansion into Hawaii, Africa, and other regions of cultural and ecological significance.

Who – The Visionary Leading the Movement

Kyria Mailman is internationally recognized for guiding soul-led seekers in subconscious reprogramming, emotional healing, and divine self-activation. Through 11:11 Wellness, she helps individuals dissolve limiting beliefs, release inherited trauma, and align with their highest potential.

In addition to her personal healing work, Kyria founded co, an environmental initiative dedicated to native forest restoration in New Zealand. Her combined mission integrates human healing with planetary regeneration - a principle at the heart of the Sacred Healing Centers project.

What – Sacred Healing Centers as Global Frequency Hubs

The Sacred Healing Centers will operate as“living temples of remembrance”, spaces where ancient teachings, sacred ceremonies, and holistic therapies meet ecological stewardship. Each location will serve as a frequency hub, offering:



Spiritual retreats infused with indigenous practices and ceremonial traditions

Trauma healing and energy clearing for personal and collective transformation

Community-based regeneration projects , including verified native forest planting

Educational programs on plant medicine, sound healing, eco-living, and sacred science Cultural gatherings where elders and healers share ancestral knowledge

“This is more than a vision,” said Kyria Mailman.“It is a blueprint for New Earth living. We planned this before we arrived on Earth. Now is the time to remember, rise, and restore the sacred.”

When & Where – Launch Timeline

Phase One will begin in New Zealand, known as the“land of first light,” where the sun rises first each day. This center will integrate indigenous Maori wisdom with regenerative land practices, serving as both a healing sanctuary and an environmental restoration hub.

Phase Two will take place in Bali, focusing on cleansing pollution, activating temple sites, and establishing wellness sanctuaries grounded in local Balinese traditions.

Global Expansion will follow in Hawaii, Africa, and other regions, in partnership with indigenous custodians of the land.

Why It Matters – Where Spiritual Impact Meets Regenerative Finance

The launch of the Sacred Healing Centers addresses two urgent global needs: the restoration of human well-being and the regeneration of the planet's ecosystems. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism is a $900 billion industry, and regenerative projects that combine ecological and social impact are gaining unprecedented investor interest.

For impact investors and conscious organizations , the project offers:



Verified carbon offset opportunities through native reforestation

Sustainable financial returns via long-term carbon credit systems

Job creation and youth training in local communities Ethical, community-led development grounded in indigenous sovereignty

“These centers are designed to return value to the land, the people, and the soul,” Kyria explained.“It's where money grows on trees, and souls grow in light.”

How – Community-Rooted and Spirit-Guided

Every Sacred Healing Center will be built using eco-architecture, sustainable materials, and circular economy principles. Programs will include:



Daily rituals, sound journeys, and spiritual teachings

Sovereignty training for body, mind, soul, and spirit

Youth mentoring programs and cultural exchange initiatives Annual New Earth summits for global unity and collaboration

Guidance will come directly from indigenous leaders and local custodians, ensuring that each center honors the traditions, stories, and spiritual guardians of the land.

About Kyria Mailman

Kyria Mailman is a spiritual mentor, subconscious healing guide, and founder of 11:11 Wellness and co-founder of co. Her work blends ancient lineages, energy alchemy, and intuitive guidance to help individuals awaken to their divine nature. Beyond personal healing, Kyria is committed to planetary restoration, redirecting a portion of the company's profits to ecological and humanitarian projects.

About 11:11 Wellness

11:11 Wellness is a transformational healing practice serving conscious individuals worldwide through subconscious reprogramming, trauma release, and soul-level alignment. The company offers private sessions, immersive retreats, and educational programs rooted in love, joy, peace, and truth. Its environmental arm, BioBonds, focuses on native forest regeneration and sustainable ecological design.

Join the Movement

Kyria Mailman and the 11:11 Wellness team are currently seeking aligned investors, indigenous elders, and philanthropic partners to co-create the first Sacred Healing Centers.

To express interest or learn more, visit or , or email ... .

“When we remember who we are, when we return to the land, and when we lead with the heart... the Earth heals, and humanity rises,” Kyria said.“This is why we came. And so it is.”