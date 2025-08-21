Rising Trend Of Self-Reliant Renovations Fuels Global DIY Home Improvement Market Growth- Profshare Market Research

MENAFN - GetNews)



"DIY Home Improvement Market Analysis and Forecast 2032"DIY Home Improvement Market is anticipated to reach USD 1173990 million by 2032 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5 % from 2026 to 2032. Primary market drivers include Rising Renovation Demand, Growing Homeownership, Technological advancement and Digitalization.

The latest premium report by Profshare Market Research,“DIY Home Improvement Market by Product Type (Building Materials, Paints and Wallpaper, Decor and Indoor Garden, Plumbing Materials and Equipment, Tools & Hardware, Lighting Products and Others) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and Forecast 2026-2032”

DIY Home Improvement Market Segmentation:

By Product types, the Paints and Wallpaper segment is projected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Building Materials, Paints and Wallpaper, Decor and Indoor Garden, Plumbing Materials and Equipment, Tools & Hardware, and Lighting Products are the main Product types analysed in the research report. Paints and Wallpaper hold the maximum market share and continue to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Low cost, minimal skill and quick results are primary growth drivers for the Paints and Wallpaper segment. Building Materials include lumber, flooring, tiles, cement, insulation, and drywall.

By Distribution Channels, the Offline Retail is the market leader with more than 65% revenue generation.

Online and Offline retail are the main Distribution Channels, with Offline Retail constituting the highest market share. The Strong demand is due to consumers' preference for physical inspection of the texture, colour, durability, and quality of the renovation products. Offline stores allow instant purchase, pickup and Expert Guidance that drives the Offline retail segment growth. Online platforms also show strong growth and are likely to grow at a magnificent CAGR between 2026 and 2032.

By End-Users, the Residential usage accounts for the largest share in the DIY Home Improvement Market.

As homeowners are increasingly investing in renovations, aesthetic upgrades, and energy-efficient systems, the Residential End-User segment leads the market. Rising home ownership & renovation trends, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, propel the market growth. Commercial usage is also on the rise as SMEs and startups often prefer DIY to reduce costs. Rental property owners use DIY improvements.

North America leads the largest DIY Home Improvement Market share and is projected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2026 and 2032.

Regional outlook focuses on the market revenue and latest developments in the various regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America and Africa. According to the latest study by Profshare Market Research on the DIY Home Improvement Market, North America holds the largest market share and continues to do so due to the Strong home ownership rates and frequent renovations, along with Widespread availability of DIY workshops, tutorials, and kits. The European DIY Home Improvement Market is driven by the Deep-rooted DIY tradition supported by cultural preference for home personalisation. Asia-Pacific, the Middle-East and South America regions are also projected to show a moderate growth rate due to large population and rising disposable income.

Major Key Players in the DIY Home Improvement Market:



Amazon

Walmart

Ace Hardware

Home Depot Inc.

Flipkart

Kesko corporation Kingfisher Plc

DIY Home Improvement Market Report Key Takeaways:

The DIY Home Improvement Market is projected to reach USD 1173990 million by the end of 2032, with an approximate CAGR of 4.5 % between 2026 and 2032.

By market dynamics, the Rising Renovation Demand, Growing Homeownership, Technological advancement and Digitalization are the important growth factors for the DIY Home Improvement Market.

Based on the Product types, the Paints and Wallpaper segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Low cost, minimal skill, and quick results propel the segment growth.

By Distribution Channels, the Offline Retail is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to consumers' preference for physical touch, instant purchase andExpert advice.

The End-User analysis estimates that the Residential End-User segment is the market leader because of the growing investment in renovations and aesthetic upgrades.

Based on the regional analysis, the North America region is estimated to hold the largest market share due to the Rising Renovation Demand, Growing Homeownership, Technological advancement and Digitalization.

According to Key Players Insight, the core technology DIY Home Improvement market is semi-saturated, with opportunities for manufactuers in innovation, cosumer preference and emerging economies.

