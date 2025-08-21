Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Return Of Ukrainian Children Is A Condition For Just Peace Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated on Telegram by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, according to Ukrinform.

He noted that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children a barbaric crime.

“He made it clear: if the children are not returned, he will push for Russia to be designated a state sponsor of terrorism. We are grateful to our partners in the United States for taking such a principled stance. The return of our children is not a matter of negotiation. It is a condition for a just peace and a victory of humanity over terror,” Yermak emphasized.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the United States will join the countries helping to bring Ukrainian children back from Russia.

