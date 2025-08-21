Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Cingulate Inc. (CING) 2Q25
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .
Key Takeaways:
- Cingulate submitted its NDA for CTx-1301 on July 31, 2025, with FDA acceptance expected in 4Q25 and a potential PDUFA date in mid-2026.
CING ended 2Q25 with $8.9M in cash and $3.5M in working capital, funding operations into late 2025. Positive results from the Phase 3 pediatric trial and fed/fast study reinforced CTx-1301's strong efficacy and flexible dosing, while commercialization planning with Indegene is underway to prepare for a mid-2026 launch.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
Contacts:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment