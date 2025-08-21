Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Cingulate Inc. (CING) 2Q25


2025-08-21 07:07:32
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING). Cingulate reported 2Q25 results that highlight continued progress toward the commercial launch of its lead ADHD asset, CTx-1301. The Company remains focused on advancing its Precision Timed Release (PTR) platform, designed to address gaps in current ADHD treatments by enabling true once-daily dosing. With a differentiated product profile and a large U.S. market opportunity, management is preparing for commercialization while also evaluating opportunities to broaden its global footprint through strategic partnerships.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here .

Key Takeaways:

  • Cingulate submitted its NDA for CTx-1301 on July 31, 2025, with FDA acceptance expected in 4Q25 and a potential PDUFA date in mid-2026.

  • CING ended 2Q25 with $8.9M in cash and $3.5M in working capital, funding operations into late 2025.

  • Positive results from the Phase 3 pediatric trial and fed/fast study reinforced CTx-1301's strong efficacy and flexible dosing, while commercialization planning with Indegene is underway to prepare for a mid-2026 launch.



Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate
 Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Contacts:

MENAFN21082025004218003983ID1109961082

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search