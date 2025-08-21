Leaders In The Energy Sector Gathered In Buenos Aires For The 2Nd Argentina Energy Week

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) -The second edition ofkicked off today in Buenos Aires, bringing together ministers, provincial leaders, CEOs, investors and energy innovators from over 20 countries, to debate the country's energy future and investment opportunities.

Opening the event, Chryssa Tsouraki , CEO of IN-VR , emphasized Argentina's unique position in the global energy landscape And highlighted IN-VR's journey in Argentina since 2019, supporting governments, provinces, companies and investors through platforms designed to transform opportunities into action:

"We have witnessed creativity and commitment, even in the face of uncertainty. Together, we've seen projects born, partnerships forged, and a new narrative for Argentina's role in global energy emerge."







Opening Government Roundtable at the 2nd Argentina Energy Week. Source: The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR

With Argentina holding among the highest solar potential worldwide, top global wind consistency, and vast unconventional gas and oil reserves, discussions at the event are centered on how to attract foreign direct investment , accelerate project development , and ensure multisectoral growth across renewables, gas & LNG, hydrogen, and infrastructure.

The opening day of Argentina Energy Week 2025 set the stage with a keynote by Jimena Latorre , Minister of Energy and Environment of Mendoza Province , followed by the Government Roundtable "2030 Vision: Argentina's Energy Future," where Latorre was joined by Pablo Bereciartua , Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility of Buenos Aires , and Matías Tosso , Secretary of Energy & Mining of La Pampa Province . Together, they outlined Argentina's long-term energy strategy and the role of provinces in driving progress.

Investment and innovation also took center stage with the panel "The Next Phase of Argentina's Energy Boom: Investment Insights," featuring leaders from EIC , IFC , Theros Capital , TSX and BYMA , and "Next-Gen Renewables," which showcased cutting-edge technologies transforming Argentina's clean energy future.

The day also featured forward-looking discussions on strengthening Argentina's energy landscape, including the panel "Building a Competitive Energy Market: Securing Long-Term Growth," the session on "Bridging the Energy Gap: Enhancing Electrical Interconnections for a Secure Future," and a presentation on innovative solutions for energy efficiency that are already transforming the country's energy use.

Argentina Energy Week 2025 continues today with sessions dedicated to hydrogen, renewable integration, and the evolving role of natural gas in the country's energy transition.

