403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council Convenes Maiden Meeting In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council held its first meeting on Thursday in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss ways to strengthen strategic relations between the two Arab countries.
Royal Court Advisor Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri represented the Saudi side in this meeting while Egypt was represented by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said a press statement.
The two sides reviewed their visions for boosting the strategic relations between the two countries and preparations for the first Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council meeting, which will be chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi. (end)
as
Royal Court Advisor Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri represented the Saudi side in this meeting while Egypt was represented by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said a press statement.
The two sides reviewed their visions for boosting the strategic relations between the two countries and preparations for the first Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council meeting, which will be chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi. (end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment