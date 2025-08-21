Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council Convenes Maiden Meeting In Riyadh

2025-08-21 07:06:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council held its first meeting on Thursday in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss ways to strengthen strategic relations between the two Arab countries.
Royal Court Advisor Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri represented the Saudi side in this meeting while Egypt was represented by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said a press statement.
The two sides reviewed their visions for boosting the strategic relations between the two countries and preparations for the first Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council meeting, which will be chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi. (end)
