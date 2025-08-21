J&K Power Sector Owes Over ₹143 Cr To Goi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Power sector of Jammu and Kashmir owes a whopping amount of over Rs 143 Crores to the Government of India (GoI) on account of pool deficit recovery.

Northern Regional Power Committee (NRPC) representative informed the forum that the total outstanding of Rs 221.54 Cr and Rs 45.37 Cr of UP and J&K, respectively against pool deficit recovery (Legacy dues).

“UP and J&K are requested to expedite the pending payments to ensure a healthy cash flow in the pool account and to avoid any interest penalties,” NRPC said.

“Representatives from Uttar Pradesh informed the forum that they have already filed a petition at UPSERC for the payment of legacy dues and based on the direction from UPERC they will settle the payment of legacy dues,” reads the official document.

The Chairperson, NRPC, informed that the matter regarding the outstanding payment of Jammu and Kashmir has already been taken up at the highest level of the Government and is currently under process and the dues will be cleared shortly.“Forum requested UP and J&K to clear their pending dues at the earliest.”

The official documents further reveal that NRLDC representative apprised the forum that NRLDC is operating and maintaining the 'Northern Region Pool Account' for deviation charges, Reactive Energy Charges and Congestion Charges in accordance with provisions under various CERC Regulations.

“As per Regulations, the payment to the statutory pool account has high priority and the concerned utilities are required to pay the indicated amounts within 10 days of the issue of the weekly energy account by the NRPC secretariat,” it reads.

The document in this regard states that the payment of deviation charges and Reactive energy charges of J&K is long pending.“Last payment received from JKPCL in the pool account was on 09.02.2024.”

Among the total outstanding dues of J&K includes DSM charges of Rs 94.56 crores, Reactive Energy Charges of Rs 0.45 crores, Pool Deficit Charges (Legacy Dues) of Rs 45.37 crores, and Pool Deficit Charges on NLDC statement as on 13.01.25 is Rs 2.92 crores