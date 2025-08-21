Educators In Kashmir Draft Blueprint For Safer Classrooms

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At a time when educational institutions in Kashmir are facing growing pressure to create safer spaces for women, a two-day workshop at Government College for Women, M.A. Road, ended on Thursday with a call for“zero tolerance” against harassment on campuses.

The workshop, titled“Strengthening the Internal Committees for Zero Tolerance Campus,” was organised by the college's Internal Committee in collaboration with WISCOMP (Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace), New Delhi.

It brought together teachers, students, and gender champions to learn how colleges can prevent harassment, support survivors, and build redressal systems that work.

Over two days, participants attended lectures, group discussions, and case study exercises. Audio-visual presentations sparked open conversations about how harassment operates in subtle and systemic ways in educational settings.

The focus was on strengthening Internal Committees, the bodies mandated under India's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, which serve as the first channel of redressal for complaints within institutions.

Dr. Meenakshi Gopinath, WISCOMP's Director and a respected scholar of peace and gender studies, led the training sessions. She reminded the audience that safe campuses cannot be reduced to paperwork and compliance.

“A zero-tolerance campus is a campus of care, compassion and solidarity,” she said.“We must move beyond seeing women as victims. Once we discover agency, the journey never ends.”

Dr. Meenakshi Gopinath

On the legal side, Dr. Latika Vashist, Associate Professor at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi, guided participants through the POSH Act and University Grants Commission regulations.

She unpacked the complexities of workplace harassment cases and urged colleges to see Internal Committees as not only legal obligations but also vital tools for cultural change.

The discussions gained support from Kashmir's higher education leadership.

At the valedictory session, Cluster University Srinagar's Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Simnani, said workshops like this must be held regularly to strengthen awareness and accountability.

Senior academician, Prof. Parveen Pandit, added that safe, inclusive, and productive spaces are a precondition for quality education.

Educators batted for zero-tolerance campuses.

The host college's principal, Prof. Yasmeen Farooq, told participants that the workshop's outcomes would not remain symbolic.

She announced that follow-up audits, awareness drives, and training sessions will be held to ensure that prevention, support, and grievance redressal mechanisms are strengthened.

“Safety is essential for both students and faculty,” she said.“This cannot remain a one-off exercise.”

From the college's side, the programme was coordinated by Prof. Majida Maqbool, Presiding Officer of the Internal Committee. She gave a detailed presentation on gender audits and shared lessons from her work at Government Degree College Sumbal.

Her intervention showed how even small exercises can reveal structural gaps in institutional culture.

The valedictory session was conducted by Dr. Suhail Ahmad, with certificates distributed among participants and“gender champions” who pledged to raise awareness and assist in handling harassment complaints on their campuses.

The workshop had opened a day earlier with an inaugural ceremony attended by Cluster University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammad Mobin, as Chief Guest. In his address, he underlined the responsibility of universities in Kashmir to integrate accountability and equity into their teaching and administration.

Participants in Workshop pledged safer campuses.

Alongside Dr. Gopinath and Dr. Vashist, the WISCOMP team included Ms. Shilpi Shabdita and Ms. Akashleena Chakrabarti, who conducted breakout discussions and interactive sessions.

Together, they created a mix of formal and informal dialogue that encouraged participants to reflect on their own experiences.

By the end of the two-day programme, one message stood out clearly: safe campuses in Kashmir must become lived realities inside classrooms, staffrooms, and corridors.