Srinagar Blast: Family Wins Case After 39 Years

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A court here on Thursday awarded around Rs 16.60 lakhs compensation to a family from Safa Kadal Srinagar over the death of its 20-year-old member in a blast at an exhibition centre four decades ago.

The suit had been filed by one Mohammad Yousuf Shah before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir on 29 May 1986 and it was subsequently transferred to 2nd Additional District Judge Srinagar by virtue of the order on 14 July 1995.

In the suit, Shah, who passed away since and was subsequently represented through his legal heirs including his wife and children, had pleaded that his 20-year-old son, Avis Ahmed, died of severe injuries sustained by him in a blast at an exhibition arranged by the government at exhibition ground Srinagar in September-October 1985.

Shah had pleaded that admission to the exhibition ground was neither free nor unregulated and that the erstwhile State Government was also expected to take steps for maintenance of law and order, security and safety of all who enter the exhibition and also of those who run various stalls in the exhibition.

The state, as pleaded, was under obligation to ensure safety and security of every person in the State and also of visitors to the exhibition. On 13 October 1985, Shah had pleaded that his son was on his way inside the exhibition ground to a place of entertainment set up by the organizers after paying the fees for entry and this place of entertainment was separately fenced and was known as 'Radha Theatre' when Avis, who was working as mechanic, became the victim of a bomb blast and suffered serious injuries, ultimately passing away on 14 October 1985 at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, Srinagar. Police Station Shergarhi, immediately thereafter registered a case under section 307 Ranbir Panel Code and section 3 of Explosive Substances Act, wherein it was indicated that the cause of death of the plaintiff's son was due to injury caused by the blast, Shah had added.

“It is an indisputable fact that a bomb blast took place at 'Radha Theatre' in the exhibition ground on the fateful day of 13-10-1985. It is also not denied by the defendants (authorities) that the deceased sustained injuries because of the bomb blast and later succumbed to his injuries on 14-10-1985 at SKIMS, Soura,” Swati Gupta, 2nd Additional District Judge, Srinagar, said.

“In fact, this fact has been admitted by the defendants (authorities) in their pleadings also. It is also nobody's case that he was involved in some terrorist or subversive activity that resulted in the loss of his life.”

The compensation in such circumstances, the court said, was not merely an act of restitution or a measure of providing damages but has to be given as a remedy intended to compensate the bereaved family enabling it to withstand the financial loss caused by the death of a young earning member of the family, although it is an undeniable truth that no amount of monetary help can ever truly compensate the loss of a beloved one.

Accordingly, the court held the victim's family entitled to Rs.3,24,000 as compensation from the authorities on account of loss of life of Avis Ahmed Shah along with an interest at the rate of 8% per annum on the compensation amount, calculated from the date of institution of the suit, till the date of its actual payment (till date the amount, principal compensation and the interest comes to around Rs 16.60 lakhs).

“The defendants are directed to pay the compensation along with interest, as directed hereinabove, within a period of two months from the date of the present judgment,” the court said, adding,“In default of payment of compensation, the defendants shall further pay interest @4% per annum over and above the interest already awarded, on the amount of compensation.”