MENAFN - PR Newswire) This was the culmination of decades of dedicated efforts to promote the autonomous region's development after its establishment in 1965. Between that year and 2024, the central government invested a total of 2.6 trillion yuan ($362.3 billion) in Xizang. A further 64.3 billion yuan was invested in the region since the 1990s through the paired-up assistance system in which 17 provinces and municipalities, central enterprises, and central financial institutions provide targeted support for counties and districts in the autonomous region that they are respectively assigned to assist. This system has also sent over 14,000 selected civil servants, professional and talents to work in Xizang for about three years in 11 batches by now.

Yet the region cannot rest on its development achievements. Promoting the high-quality socioeconomic development of Xizang should always be the focus of local authorities, which should apply to the letter the new development philosophy of innovative, coordinated, green and open development that is for everyone.

To that end, the local authorities must thoroughly carry out anti-secession efforts to ensure the consolidation and security of the border so as to ensure a stable environment for development as was urged by the central authorities at a grand gathering held on Thursday in Lhasa, capital of the autonomous region, to mark the 60th anniversary of its founding.

The local authorities must unswervingly consolidate and develop ethnic unity by strengthening the exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups, and the identification of all ethnic groups with the motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Party, and socialism with Chinese characteristics, so as to ensure they fully identify themselves as members of the great Chinese family.

In the process, local authorities should adhere to a people-centered approach and continuously improve people's well-being and promote common prosperity so as to ensure the fruits of high-quality development benefit all ethnic groups in Xizang, and local people have a greater sense of gain, fulfillment and security. To help the region promote ethnic unity and progress on all fronts, the central authorities have pledged to continue to increase their input and strengthen support for Xizang's development in the future.

The remarkable development of the autonomous region over the past 60 years fully demonstrates that only under the leadership of the CPC, adhering to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, upholding the system of regional ethnic autonomy, and adhering to the Party's guidelines on the governance of Xizang in the new era, can prosperity and progress be achieved in the autonomous region, and the people of all ethnic groups in Xizang live a happy life.

With China at a critical juncture in building itself into a modern socialist country in all respects, Xizang's modernization drive stands at a new historical starting point.

The region should have the confidence that under the leadership of the Party and with the full support of the nation, it will be able to accomplish the four tasks of ensuring stability, facilitating development, protecting the eco-environment, and strengthening the borders.

In doing so, Xizang will open a new and splendid era of long-term peace and stability and high-quality development for itself.

