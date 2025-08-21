Ken Garff Automotive Announces Conference Call For Noteholders To Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ken Garff Automotive, LLC announced that it will host a conference call for current noteholders, prospective qualified institutional purchasers, and the trustee to discuss Q2 2025 financial results at 11 am MT on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025.
Instructions for the conference call will be made available to representatives of the trustee, noteholders, and prospective qualified institutional purchasers who currently have access to the Company's private data room. Other noteholders and qualified institutional purchasers should contact Phil Johnson, CFO of Ken Garff Automotive, LLC to obtain access to the Company's financial statements and information concerning the conference call.
About Ken Garff Automotive
Ken Garff Automotive, LLC is a private operator of automotive dealerships in the United States. We offer 27 brands of new and used vehicles in 67 stores that comprise 90 franchises. We have locations in nine states with concentrations of stores in the West and Midwest regions of the United States. Our mission is to treat people right and create lifetime customers.
Philip Johnson
Ken Garff Automotive
+1 801-257-3287
email us here
