Film Commission To Launch Third Edition Of Saudi Film Confex In October

Third Edition of Saudi Film Confex in October

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Film Commission is preparing to launch the third edition of the Saudi Film Confex, set to take place from October 22 to 25 in Riyadh, under the theme“A Gathering That Transforms the Scene.”The event will convene leading filmmakers, local and international producers, and industry specialists from across the global cinematic sector.Building on the momentum of previous editions, the confex aims to strengthen its role as a catalyst for the growth and empowerment of Saudi Arabia's film industry. This includes driving investment, fostering strategic partnerships, and aligning with the Kingdom's National Culture Strategy under Vision 2030, which places cultural development among its top priorities.Positioned as a dynamic networking platform, the Saudi Film Confex connects all players in the filmmaking ecosystem, from production and distribution companies to technical and logistical service providers, as well as investors and funding institutions. The event will highlight filming and production opportunities, encourage high-value collaborations, reinforce the nation's film infrastructure, and support startups and entrepreneurs in the sector.The third edition will host an international conference featuring more than 30 panel discussions and workshops covering topics such as film financing, content development, and regulatory frameworks. The program will also include side events and specialized workshops designed to introduce audiences and young talent to career paths and professional specializations within this promising industry.The confex will host an expanded exhibition with more than 130 local, regional, and international participants, with dedicated areas for production companies and production studios, equipment rental and cinematic technology providers, software and post-production solutions, creative technologies, streaming, distribution, and screening platforms, as well as government and strategic partners. The exhibition will also feature participants from related sectors, including educational institutions, film associations, and funding and investment bodies.Exhibitor registration for the Saudi Film Confex 2025 is now open to local and global companies within the cinematic value chain, as well as government and regulatory entities, via the confex's official social media accounts and through the direct link: .Registered exhibitors will have the opportunity to present their projects, showcase the latest innovations and opportunities across the film industry value chain, and build strategic partnerships that will drive market growth and strengthen the Kingdom's global presence.Following the standout success of the 2024 edition, with its notable attendance and high-profile participation-the upcoming confex is expanding its content and activities to highlight the industry's growing economic impact and elevate Saudi talent on the world stage, supporting the creation of a competitive, world-class Saudi film sector.

