Regional Health Properties Reports Second Quarter & Six Month 2025 Financial Results
|Company Contact
|Brent Morrison, CFA
|Chief Executive Officer & President
|Regional Health Properties, Inc.
|Tel (678) 368-4402
|...
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Patient care revenues
|$
|8,774
|$
|2,525
|$
|14,416
|$
|4,834
|Rental revenues
|1,283
|1,800
|2,831
|3,617
|Total revenues
|10,057
|4,325
|17,247
|8,451
|Expenses:
|Patient care expense
|7,184
|2,183
|11,585
|4,283
|Facility rent expense
|149
|149
|356
|297
|Depreciation and amortization
|403
|514
|805
|1,025
|General and administrative expense
|2,429
|1,229
|4,659
|2,860
|Loss on lease termination
|-
|-
|303
|-
|Credit loss expense
|400
|36
|470
|65
|Gain on operations transfer
|-
|-
|(106
|)
|-
|Total expenses
|10,565
|4,111
|18,072
|8,530
|Income (loss) from operations
|(508
|)
|214
|(825
|)
|(79
|)
|Other expense:
|Interest expense, net
|615
|669
|1,268
|1,344
|Other expense, net
|326
|251
|618
|245
|Total other expense, net
|941
|920
|1,886
|1,589
|Net loss
|$
|(1,449
|)
|$
|(706
|)
|$
|(2,711
|)
|$
|(1,668
|)
|Preferred stock dividends-gain on extinguishment
|-
|-
|(603
|)
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(1,449
|)
|$
|(706
|)
|$
|(3,314
|)
|$
|(1,668
|)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.
|Basic:
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(1.60
|)
|$
|(0.91
|)
|Diluted:
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(1.60
|)
|$
|(0.91
|)
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic and Diluted
|2,143
|1,847
|2,068
|1,843
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|DEBT SUMMARY
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|Maturity
|Interest Rate
|Principal
|% of Principal
|Deferred financing costs
|Unamortized discount on bonds
|Net Carrying Value
|The Pavilion Care Center
|12/1/2039
|3.97
|%
|$
|746
|1.5
|%
|$
|(27
|)
|$
|-
|$
|719
|Hearth and Care of Greenfield
|8/1/2050
|3.97
|%
|1,847
|3.7
|%
|(59
|)
|-
|1,788
|Woodland Manor
|11/1/2052
|3.97
|%
|4,751
|9.5
|%
|(57
|)
|-
|4,694
|Glenvue
|10/1/2044
|3.75
|%
|6,731
|13.5
|%
|(147
|)
|-
|6,584
|Autumn Breeze
|1/1/2045
|3.65
|%
|5,855
|11.7
|%
|(137
|)
|-
|5,718
|Georgetown
|10/1/2046
|2.98
|%
|2,974
|6.0
|%
|(87
|)
|-
|2,887
|Sumter Valley
|1/1/2047
|3.70
|%
|4,813
|9.7
|%
|(126
|)
|-
|4,687
|Eaglewood Bonds Series A
|5/1/2042
|7.65
|%
|5,811
|11.7
|%
|(11
|)
|(104
|)
|5,695
|Meadowood (2)
|10/1/2026
|4.50
|%
|3,067
|6.1
|%
|(2
|)
|-
|3,065
|Coosa (3)
|10/10/2026
|3.95
|%
|4,476
|9.0
|%
|(24
|)
|-
|4,452
|Corporate
|12/31/2023
|3.19
|%
|443
|0.9
|%
|-
|-
|443
|Corporate
|8/25/2025
|0.00
|%
|495
|1.0
|%
|-
|-
|495
|Coosa (3)
|11/10/2025
|7.75
|%
|494
|1.0
|%
|-
|-
|494
|Corporate
|6/1/2027
|5.00
|%
|3
|0.0
|%
|-
|-
|3
|Meadowood (2)
|3/1/2025
|6.00
|%
|34
|0.1
|%
|-
|-
|34
|Total Fixed Rate Debt
|11/23/2041
|4.32
|%
|42,539
|85.3
|%
|(676
|)
|(104
|)
|41,759
|Mountain Trace
|12/24/2036
|9.25
|%
|3,334
|6.7
|%
|(74
|)
|-
|3,260
|Southland
|7/27/2036
|9.00
|%
|3,476
|7.0
|%
|(101
|)
|-
|3,375
|Southland
|7/27/2036
|9.75
|%
|526
|1.1
|%
|-
|526
|Total Floating Rate Debt
|10/3/2036
|9.17
|%
|7,336
|14.7
|%
|(176
|)
|-
|7,160
|Total
|$
|49,875
|100.0
|%
|$
|(851
|)
|$
|(104
|)
|$
|48,920
Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release presents information about EBITDA adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.
A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET(LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(1,449
|)
|$
|(706
|)
|$
|(2,711
|)
|$
|(1,668
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|403
|514
|805
|1,025
|Interest expense, net
|615
|669
|1,268
|1,344
|Other expense, net
|-
|-
|-
|(18
|)
|Amortization of employee stock compensation
|25
|24
|47
|66
|EBITDA
|(406
|)
|501
|(591
|)
|749
|Credit loss expense
|400
|36
|470
|65
|Merger costs
|357
|-
|618
|-
|Loss on lease termination
|-
|-
|303
|-
|Gain on operations transfer
|-
|-
|(106
|)
|-
|Gain (loss) from write-off of liabilities and other credit balances from discontinued operations
|-
|165
|-
|177
|Project costs
|-
|25
|-
|65
|Tail insurance on legacy facilities
|19
|79
|74
|152
|Other one-time costs
|86
|80
|196
|140
|One-time income adjustment - quality incentive program (1)
|-
|(147
|)
|-
|(98
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA from operations
|$
|456
|$
|739
|$
|964
|$
|1,250
|(1) Amounts represent adjustments needed for historical and estimated future amounts along with reconciling for timing differences.
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.
2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See“Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.
3 EBITDAR is a non-GAAP financial measure.
