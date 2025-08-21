Regional Health Properties Reports Second Quarter & Six Month 2025 Financial Results

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS



Reported revenue of $10.1 million.

Generated $456k of Adjusted EBITDA1 June's average occupancy rate of 66.8% was the highest in over a year.



SECOND QUARTER 2025 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS



Entered into a management contract with CJM Advisors to manage our South Carolina facilities and our Southland facility in Georgia. The Meadowood facility's memory care unit sustained stabilization at 93% occupancy.

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS



Reported revenue of $17.2 million Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $964k

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Brent Morrison, Regional's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented,“The second quarter reflects continued progress as we transition our business for long-term success. We now directly operate 50% of our facilities, enhancing control and alignment with our strategic objectives. Our partnership with CJM Advisors is enabling us to maximize the performance of our assets.”

Mr. Morrison continued,“Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed our transformative merger with SunLink. By combining SunLink's pharmacy and healthcare services with our real estate platform, Regional is now a vertically integrated healthcare services company poised for growth, improved efficiency, and long-term value creation.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company reported total revenue of $10.1 million, a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, EBITDA2 loss of $406k and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $456k.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $49.9 million, net of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted-average annual interest rate of 5.0% and a weighted-average maturity of approximately 16 years. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $805k.

SUCCESSFUL MERGER COMPLETION

On August 14, 2025, Regional announced the completion of the merger of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (“SunLink”) with and into Regional, with Regional surviving the merger as the surviving corporation, effective August 14, 2025.

At the closing of the merger, each five shares of SunLink common stock were converted into the right to receive (i) 1.1330 shares of Regional common stock and (ii) one share of Regional Series D 8% Cumulative Convertible Redeemable Participating Preferred Shares (“Regional Series D preferred stock”). The total aggregate consideration payable in the merger was approximately 1,595,400 shares of Regional common stock and approximately 1,408,120 shares of Regional Series D preferred stock.

The combined company will operate under the name Regional Health Properties, Inc. and trade under Regional's ticker symbols on the OTCQB.

The combined company will be led by Brent S. Morrison, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional. In addition to Mr. Morrison, the Regional leadership team includes Mark J. Stockslager, as Chief Financial Officer of Regional (and formerly the Chief Financial Officer of SunLink), and Robert M. Thornton, Jr., as Executive Vice President – Corporate Strategy of Regional (and formerly the Chief Executive Officer of SunLink).

The Board of Directors of Regional will be composed of Brent S. Morrison, Kenneth W. Taylor and Steven L. Martin, who continue from Regional's Board of Directors, Dr. Steven J. Baileys and Gene E. Burleson, who continue from SunLink's Board of Directors, and Scott Kellman and C. Christian Winkle, who joined the Board at the closing of the merger.

