Biosyent Releases Financial Results For Q2 And H1 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three months (Q2) and six months (H1) ended June 30, 2025. Key highlights include:

(CAD) Q2 2025 % Change

vs.

Q2 2024 H1 2025 % Change

vs.

H1 2024 Trailing Twelve

Months

(TTM)

June 30, 2025 % Change

vs.

TTM

June 30, 2024 Canadian Pharma Sales 9,327,224 +9% 18,486,876 +15% 35,336,401 +12% International Pharma Sales 445,614 +183% 1,980,830 +1160% 2,753,588 129% Total Company Sales 10,179,296 +14% 21,158,256 +27% 39,510,951 +17% EBITDA 1 2,760,149 +35% 5,961,796 +40% 11,052,544 +26% Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) 2,018,171 +28% 4,338,104 +30% 8,259,192 +16% Fully Diluted EPS 0.18 +31% 0.38 +33% 0.72 +20%



Return on Average Equity for TTM June 30, 2025 was 23% as compared to 21% for TTM June 30, 2024

During H1 2025, repurchased for cancellation a total of 19,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.05 per common share on March 14, 2025 and June 13, 2025 Declared subsequent cash dividend of $0.05 per common share to be paid on September 15, 2025

“Each of our Canadian Pharma, International Pharma, and Legacy businesses continued to perform well during Q2 2025, delivering 14% sales growth and 28% net profit growth overall,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent.“Led by FeraMAX® Pd and Tibella® (tibolone), Canadian Pharma sales grew by 9% overall for the quarter, in spite of uncertainty in the Canadian economy from the ongoing threat of tariffs. Our International Tibelia® (tibolone) business also continued to perform to our expectations in Q2 2025, with year-to-date incremental revenues of $1.3 million following our September 2024 acquisition of the worldwide rights to this product. Though our overall gross margins have tightened with changes in product mix, our net profit margin improved to 21% of sales in H1 2025 from 20% in the comparative period with an overall reduction in our operating expense ratio.”

“With momentum in all of our businesses as we enter the second half of 2025, I look forward to reporting on our continued progress. We remain committed to long-term value creation through portfolio diversification and profitable growth.”

The CEO's presentation on the Q2 and H1 2025 Results is available at the following link:

The Company's Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 will be posted on on August 21, 2025.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit .

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol“RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,260,794 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q2 2025 Q2 2024 % Change H1 2025 H1 2024 % Change Net Revenues 10,179,296 8,944,566 14 % 21,158,256 16,678,202 27 % Cost of Goods Sold 2,266,734 1,873,731 21 % 4,908,502 3,463,493 42 % Gross Profit 7,912,562 7,070,835 12 % 16,249,754 13,214,709 23 % Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 5,166,751 4,920,781 5 % 10,347,572 8,658,224 20 % Net Income Before Tax 2,745,811 2,150,054 28 % 5,902,182 4,556,485 30 % Tax (including Deferred Tax) 727,640 569,765 28 % 1,564,078 1,207,469 30 % Net Income After Tax 2,018,171 1,580,289 28 % 4,338,104 3,349,016 30 % Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues 20 % 18 % 21 % 20 % EBITDA 2,760,149 2,048,071 35 % 5,961,796 4,252,264 40 % EBITDA % to Net Revenues 27 % 23 % 28 % 25 %

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 % Change ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 20,364,392 $ 15,940,971 28 % Trade and other receivables 4,867,796 2,906,829 67 % Inventory 4,860,613 5,328,086 -9 % Prepaid expenses and deposits 443,573 201,971 120 % Derivative asset - 5,790 -100 % Loans receivable - current 56,098 87,433 -36 % CURRENT ASSETS 30,592,472 24,471,080 25 % Long term investments 6,497,025 10,103,571 -36 % Loans receivable - current 84,093 141,140 -40 % Deferred tax asset 371,104 401,166 -7 % Property and equipment 1,104,639 1,200,992 -8 % Intangible assets 4,846,156 5,041,501 -4 % TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 12,903,017 16,888,370 -24 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 43,495,489 $ 41,359,450 5 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 5,042,364 $ 5,405,106 -7 % NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 852,372 951,159 -10 % Long term debt - - 0 % Total Equity 37,600,753 35,003,185 7 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 43,495,489 $ 41,359,450 5 %

is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

