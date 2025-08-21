EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference
HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG ) is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 1:25 p.m. Central time (2:25 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, September 2. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.
Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .
Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560
Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676
