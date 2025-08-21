NASA's Spacex CRS-33 To Advance Tissue Engineering, Stem Cell Research, And Space Computing

ISS National Lab-sponsored investigations seek to accelerate therapeutic innovations, advance computing technologies, and prepare the future workforce

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceX's 33rd commercial resupply services (CRS) mission, funded by NASA, is slated to launch no earlier than 2:45 a.m. EDT on Sunday, August 24, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission will carry critical research and supplies, including a diverse array of investigations sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory®.

During this mission, the ISS National Lab continues its commitment to enabling space-based research that brings value to humanity and supports the development of a robust and sustainable economy in low Earth orbit. The investigations launching include biomedical and physical science research, technology demonstrations, and student-led projects, showcasing the breadth of innovation made possible through access to the orbiting laboratory.

ISS National Lab-sponsored investigations on this mission include the following:



Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine will study engineered liver tissue containing blood vessels in microgravity. Originating from NASA's Vascular Tissue Challenge, this project could advance tissue engineering in space to support future organ replacement for patients on Earth and beyond.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center will evaluate whether induced pluripotent stem cells divide faster in space, which could accelerate regenerative medicine breakthroughs. This project builds on multiple investigations from this research team over the years and could further in-space manufacturing capabilities to produce stem cell-based therapies for heart disease, neurodegenerative conditions, and more.

ISS National Lab Commercial Service Provider Axiom Space is partnering with Red Hat, a leading provider of open-source solutions, to validate edge computing technologies through the Red Hat Device Edge platform. Real-time data processing capabilities in orbit will be paramount to scaling R&D and manufacturing on future space platforms. Multiple student-led projects aim to prepare the space workforce of tomorrow. One project is from the annual Genes in Space competition , in which students in grades 7-12 propose genetics-related investigations to be done on the space station. The project aims to use bacteriophages as therapeutic agents to combat potential microbial infections in space. Additionally, the Higher Orbits Go For Launch! program will send multiple experiments from students in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

These investigations reflect the growing demand for space-based R&D and the expanding role of the space station as a platform for innovation. The ISS National Lab is proud to support these efforts, pushing the limits of science and technology in space to benefit life on Earth.

