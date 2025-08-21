Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.30 Cash Dividend


2025-08-21 04:31:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the“Company” or“Dillard's”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable November 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

CONTACT:
Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A.
501-376-5965
...


MENAFN21082025004107003653ID1109960858

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search