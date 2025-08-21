Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call To Be Held On November 6, 2025
|USA/Canada Toll Free Number
|888-500-3691
|International Toll Number
|646-307-1951
|Conference ID
|71987
A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 6, 2025, until Wednesday, February 18, 2026, via webcast on the Company's website.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
