Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call To Be Held On November 6, 2025


2025-08-21 04:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the“Company”), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results and business outlook on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA/Canada Toll Free Number 888-500-3691
International Toll Number 646-307-1951
Conference ID 71987

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 6, 2025, until Wednesday, February 18, 2026, via webcast on the Company's website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,900 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
...


MENAFN21082025004107003653ID1109960847

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search