Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUDON, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at various locations near its headquarters in Loudon, Tennessee.

Steve Menneto, Malibu's Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Beckman, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior leadership team will provide information about the company's plan to drive growth and value creation.

The program will comprise of presentations and discussions with Malibu's leadership team and will include an update on the company's strategy, long-term financial targets, and capital allocation priorities.

The event will be carried by live webcast, including an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session. Investors interested in attending virtually can register in advance by visiting . A recording will be available shortly after the event concludes.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20' - 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit , , , , or .

