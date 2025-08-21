Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Home Depot Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $2.30


2025-08-21 04:16:26
ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.30 per share. The dividend is payable on September 18, 2025, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 4, 2025. This is the 154th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,353 retail stores and over 800 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD ) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

